‘Eddie Said I Got To Pay For It’: Martin Lawrence Explains Why Eddie Murphy Insists The Bad Boys Actor Pour Money Into Their Kids’ Wedding

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have been two of the funniest actors and comedians in the business since they both got their start in big ways in the '80s. The pair even worked together on some hilarious films like 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life. Now their latest project is soon becoming in-laws (even though they have an idea for a movie as well )! That’s right, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin and Murphy’s son Eric are set to tie the knot, and Lawrence has revealed who’s fitting the bill.

Last week, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy shared they are engaged after three years as a couple. Amidst the news, Martin Lawrence said this when asked which one of them would be paying for the wedding:

Well, Eddie said I got to pay for it because he paid for his last daughters’ wedding, for the last six weddings. He said it was my turn now. I don’t mind. I don’t mind... It’s a blessing, and they are two beautiful young people.

Lawrence revealed he’d be the one paying for his daughter’s wedding while on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. You can check out the clip from the interview below:

Now, if you didn’t know, Eddie Murphy has ten children of his own, half of whom are daughters. We know that his daughter Bria got married in 2022, and his son Myles tied the knot as well last September. Lawrence, on the other hand, has three daughters. As Lawrence said, since Murphy has already paid for multiple weddings for his children, he suggested Lawrence take this one, and the Bad Boys actor doesn’t look mad about it. And hey, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die was one of the highest-grossing 2024 movies , so we imagine he can afford it.

When Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s latest Bad Boys movie came out early this summer, it had a great domestic opening weekend of $56 million before the movie later made a total of $404 million worldwide and the franchise crossed the $1 billion mark . We don’t know how much Lawrence made off the hit movie, but we assume he’s doing ok. Eddie Murphy also had Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F hit Netflix to positive buzz from critics , but we don’t imagine that was as lucrative.

Funny enough, Martin Lawrence wanted Eddie Murphy for Bad Boys when the original was being made, but the actor apparently “cost too much” and Will Smith ended up being his partner in crime. It all worked out, of course, and now Murphy and Lawrence are certainly set to be tied in an even deeper way as family members. Congratulations to the happy couple along with Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy for their kids finding love!