Critics Have Seen Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, And They’re Calling It An ‘Arresting’ Return To Form For Eddie Murphy
Is the heat on?
Legacyquels are big business, and it doesn’t matter how many years have passed, movie lovers have long and loyal memories when it comes to certain franchises. On the heels of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles for another Bad Boys movie, Eddie Murphy is following suit with one of his most iconic characters — Axel Foley. The new action comedy Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F can be streamed with a Netflix subscription starting Wednesday, July 3, and critics have had the chance to screen the flick ahead of time. Let’s see what they’ve got to say.
It’s been 40 years since Eddie Murphy’s Axel first made the trip from Detroit to Beverly Hills, and it’s been a full 30 years since we last saw him in the misfire that was Beverly Hills Cop III. This time around the stakes are raised again, when Axel’s estranged daughter— criminal defense attorney Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige) — finds herself in danger, thus drawing the lieutenant away from Michigan again. In the CinemaBlend review of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eric Eisenberg says the movie is way better than you’d expect, even with plenty of cliches. He rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager agrees Beverly Hills Cop 4 is funnier than it has any right to be, with Eddie Murphy recapturing some of the wisecracking magic that drew audiences in to begin with. Schager says:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gives it 3 out of 4 stars, calling the sequel “confident,” while it maintains old-school vibes. This movie reminds us why Beverly Hills Cop is one of Eddie Murphy’s best movies. Truitt writes:
Luke Reilly of IGN a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying Axel F feels like an authentic continuation of the original, rather than an arbitrary remake, and Eddie Murphy appears entirely at ease as Axel Foley. Reilly continues:
David Rooney of THR, however, isn’t as impressed as other critics, writing that Eddie Murphy is as charming as ever, but his material is just not sharp enough to generate big laughs. He concludes:
It sounds like critics are mostly happy with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and fans of the previous installments — particularly the 1984 original — will undoubtedly enjoy seeing the return of old favorites like Paul Reiser, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, in addition to seeing what Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon bring to the franchise. Beverly Hills Cop 4 will be available to stream Wednesday, July 3, on Netflix — one of the best streaming services.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.