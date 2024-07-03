Critics Have Seen Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, And They’re Calling It An ‘Arresting’ Return To Form For Eddie Murphy

Legacyquels are big business, and it doesn’t matter how many years have passed, movie lovers have long and loyal memories when it comes to certain franchises. On the heels of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles for another Bad Boys movie, Eddie Murphy is following suit with one of his most iconic characters — Axel Foley. The new action comedy Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F can be streamed with a Netflix subscription starting Wednesday, July 3, and critics have had the chance to screen the flick ahead of time. Let’s see what they’ve got to say.

It’s been 40 years since Eddie Murphy’s Axel first made the trip from Detroit to Beverly Hills, and it’s been a full 30 years since we last saw him in the misfire that was Beverly Hills Cop III . This time around the stakes are raised again, when Axel’s estranged daughter— criminal defense attorney Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige) — finds herself in danger, thus drawing the lieutenant away from Michigan again. In the CinemaBlend review of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F , Eric Eisenberg says the movie is way better than you’d expect, even with plenty of cliches. He rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:

The movie isn’t exceptional in any specific way, and it features plot and character dynamics that we’ve seen in dozens of other works, but it’s entertaining in similar ways to the original Beverly Hills Cop. It executes a number of funny bits (including a couple of excellent cameos), develops exciting action within thrilling set pieces, and it has a proper light touch when it comes to franchise callbacks.

The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager agrees Beverly Hills Cop 4 is funnier than it has any right to be, with Eddie Murphy recapturing some of the wisecracking magic that drew audiences in to begin with. Schager says:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F isn’t as funny as 1984’s blockbuster yet it’s infinitely more entertaining than the series’ last two entries as well as 2021’s Coming 2 America, Murphy’s previous stab at revisiting a hit. Much of that is due to Murphy himself, who seems reinvigorated by his trademark Detroit Lions jacket and a spry story that asks him to spout one-liners and battle wealthy villains with requisite charming cockiness. Jokes about his age notwithstanding, Murphy is lively throughout this rehash, and his sharp wittiness is energized by just the right amount of self-consciousness, which helps overshadow the fact that a few gags go nowhere fast.

Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gives it 3 out of 4 stars, calling the sequel “confident,” while it maintains old-school vibes. This movie reminds us why Beverly Hills Cop is one of Eddie Murphy’s best movies . Truitt writes:

While the franchise has never been known for hard-hitting police drama, Axel F does veer too earnest at times and is at its best when embraces a sillier side, like a chase through Rodeo Drive with Axel driving a meter maid car and ‘Neutron Dance’ pumping through the speakers. It’s an irresistibly arresting Beverly Hills Cop that knows when to play the hits.

Luke Reilly of IGN a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying Axel F feels like an authentic continuation of the original, rather than an arbitrary remake, and Eddie Murphy appears entirely at ease as Axel Foley. Reilly continues:

With a tone consistent with the original trilogy, a straightforward premise that creates space for fresh faces without disrespecting the main character, and a well-paced mix of comedy, action, and silky smooth synth riffs, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a highly watchable return to form for Eddie Murphy. The heat is definitely back on.

David Rooney of THR , however, isn’t as impressed as other critics, writing that Eddie Murphy is as charming as ever, but his material is just not sharp enough to generate big laughs. He concludes:

Murphy’s big personality makes Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F better than a lot of Netflix features and he seems at least slightly more engaged than he was in Beverly Hills Cop III. The movie also has real L.A. location shooting on its side. But that doesn’t stop it from feeling like something recycled out of 40-year-old ideas. If you’re fine with that, enjoy.

It sounds like critics are mostly happy with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and fans of the previous installments — particularly the 1984 original — will undoubtedly enjoy seeing the return of old favorites like Paul Reiser, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, in addition to seeing what Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon bring to the franchise. Beverly Hills Cop 4 will be available to stream Wednesday, July 3, on Netflix — one of the best streaming services .