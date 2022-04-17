Martin Lawrence Just Turned 57, Shared Sweet Birthday Post With His Fans And Friends

Martin Lawrence has had a career that just about anyone would be envious of. He shot to fame as a fan-favorite stand-up comedian and landed himself a self-titled sitcom as a result of that popularity. From there, he became a bonafide movie star, with the box office dominant Bad Boys franchise arguably being the crowning jewel of his cinematic work. He’s a blessed man, and he knows it. That’s why on his 57th birthday, Lawrence took the time to reflect on all that he has using a sweet post shared with his family and friends.

It’s only natural that one would become more reflective as they age. The passage of time can really give one perspective, and it certainly seems to have done that for Martin Lawrence. The beloved entertainer took to his Instagram to post a celebratory message, in which he expressed gratitude for the positive things in his life:

How I'm walking into my birthday knowing I'm blessed with a loving family, amazing friends and the constant support of my fans around the world!

Having a strong support system can be incredibly invaluable for a person, especially when one is in the public eye like the Black Knight star is. It’s wonderful to see that he has such an appreciation for what he has. In the post, he also included a fresh photo, indicating that the veteran star is definitely not ready to slow down. Check out the post for yourself down below:

Martin Lawrence’s post was met with a host of well wishes from both fans and celebrities. Taraji P. Henson and Jay Pharoah were some of the notable names to wish the actor and comedian well. He gets quite a bit of love from fans on social media, even when it’s not his birthday. In the past, stars have honored him, including his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith ( with whom he has a great partnership ). Smith paid emotional tribute to Lawrence following the release of the franchise’s third installment in 2020. And in turn, the Big Momma’s House lead honors others like the late Biz Markie .

The star seems to relish downtime these days, but he certainly still does his fair share of work. He still does comedy tours, in which he dishes out his signature brand of humor. And this year, he has something particularly special to look forward to. He and the cast of his eponymous sitcom, Martin, are getting together for a reunion special to air on BET+ . The meetup is sure to generate big laughs and a copious amount of nostalgia.