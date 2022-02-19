Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.

It's only fitting that the actors behind Martin and Gina would be amongst the first of the show's stars to speak out. Martin Lawrence, as the series' creator and lead, hopped on Instagram to give his followers a simple response. But he also provided a longer statement that was shared with THR:

To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.

Tisha Campbelll wasn’t too far behind her TV husband as she took to her own Instagram to broadcast celebrate the sweet news. She said:

Y’all ready?! We ARE!!!

The BET+ special will be hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett with the original cast in toe, including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Sadly, the program will not feature series alum Thomas Mikal Ford, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 52. However, the reunion will feature other guests and commemorate the show’s legacy through special music performances and commentary on its cultural impact.

Interestingly, Tisha Campbell has been working on a way to reunite the cast and crew for some time. The My Wife and Kids alum updated fans on a possible revival in 2020, saying the original cast was too busy at the time to get one in the can. Between Martin Lawrence’s box office-dominant film career, Campbell and Tichina Arnold’s television work, and Carl Anthony Payne’s stand-up gigs, their schedules could never align.

Thomas Ford's death also impacted plans, as the Gina actress revealed it was hard to work around his absence, given his importance to the Fox sitcom. During an interview with Sway in the Morning in 2018, she hinted a possible idea she had for a reimagining of the series, which she said her co-star and on-screen husband was open to discussing. But there were no further details or developments given after the interview. One can't help but wonder if she was thinking about a "reimagining" similar to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's.

It's currently unclear as to when the Martin reunion will premiere on BET+, but I'm still plenty excited. Seeing the cast back together will surely give fans their share of nostalgia for one one of the greatest Black sitcoms of the '90s. The special will now certainly be one of the TV premieres viewers will be eager to see in 2022. Also check out CinemaBlend's list of other great Black sitcoms from over the past 20 years if you're feeling nostalgic now.