Martin Scorsese Has Finally Seen Nosferatu, And He Didn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Robert Eggers’ Film

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest living directors, helming masterpieces like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and Raging Bull, just to name a few. Scorsese has helmed incredible films of his own, but he's also passionate about other films as well. With that, he makes an effort to check out the latest work from up and coming talent. Scorsese recently revealed that he saw Robert Eggers’ critically acclaimed horror film, Nosferatu, and the legendary filmmaker wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts.

The 82-year-old director sat down in New York City with TCM host Dave Karger for The 92nd St Y, where he chatted about the importance of film preservation and serving as a curator for the aforementioned channel along with Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson. Later in the conversation Karger also asked the director if he'd had the opportunity to check out Nosferatu. The Mean Streets helmer confirmed he had and went on to shower some serious praise on the successful horror remake:

[It’s] amazing. Anything he does, this guy, is amazing. And that’s one [film] that you don’t do much after seeing. You’re still in the world. You’re in there. You’re in Transylvania, and it’s really, ‘Whoa.’ Man, he’s something.

Martin Scorsese has more so done work within the thriller genre himself with movies like Cape Fear and Shutter Island as opposed to full-on horror. Nevertheless, he's proven to be a fan of scary fare, and this is a major compliment. It's also hard to disagree with the notion that Robert Eggers has been putting in great work over the past several years. As Scorsese alluded to, the filmmaker has a knack for creating immersive atmospheres, which are present in films like The Witch and The Northman. Eggers is one of the most interesting and unique filmmakers today, and kudos to him for receiving Scorsese's seal of approval.

Over the last several years, Scorsese has been generous with his praise of other horror films by young directors as well. He was a major supporter of Ti West and his X trilogy. He said that he was “enthralled” by Pearl and that West and lead actress Mia Goth knew how to toy with an audience. Scorsese was also a fan of Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow, which was an A24 hit out of Sundance this year. He said he found the film moving and “psychologically powerful,” which is the highest of compliments coming from the director of Silence and Killers of the Flower Moon.

It's wonderful to see one of the greatest film artisans of our time hype up the young filmmakers of the day for the new, fresh ideas they inject into the medium. Nosferatu is the perfect blend of the old and the new, as Robert Eggers takes a classic story and infuses modern filmmaking techniques and contemporary perspective to create something truly special. It's clearly not going unnoticed, and I, like Mr. Scorsese, can’t wait to see what he does next.

You can see Nosferatu for yourself, as the film is still playing in theaters nationwide. Fans of Martin Scorsese can also check out his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which is currently streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription. For more information on other exciting titles heading to streaming and cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule.