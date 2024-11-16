Martin Scorsese Just Gave Some Well-Deserved Praise To One Of 2024's Most Powerful LGBTQ+ Movies: 'Very Moving'

It happens every year, but this was no exception among the 2024 movies . A ton of films were released and came and gone quietly without the amount of buzz they should have received. However, when acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese was recently asked if there were any recent movies he’d seen that he liked, he gave a huge (and deserved) shoutout to a movie called I Saw The TV Glow.

Martin Scorsese Shows Love For An Underrated 2024 Movie

Scorsese has certainly gone viral for his movie opinions before, between his controversial comments on Marvel movies and liking Ari Aster’s Midsommar so much that it inspired Killers Of The Flower Moon. In an interview with AP , Martin Scorsese said this about a recent movie he watched that stood out:

There was one film I liked a great deal I saw two weeks ago called “I Saw the TV Glow.” It really was emotionally and psychologically powerful and very moving. It builds on you, in a way. I didn’t know who made it. It’s this Jane Schoenbrun.

I Saw The TV Glow is an A24 movie that came out in select theaters back in May after it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. So there weren't a lot of chances for the indie film to become a bigger title this year, but Martin Scorsese caught it recently (the movie is currently one of the best horror movies of Max ) and said he liked it a “great deal.” What an amazing piece of praise for writer/director Jane Schoenbrun to get some props from Scorsese!

The Powerful LGBTQ+ Message Behind I Saw The TV Glow

I Saw The TV Glow follows two isolated teenagers living in 1996 that bond over their love for a fictional TV show called The Pink Opaque. Jane Schoenbrun told CinemaBlend earlier this year that the movie was inspired by their love of Buffy The Vampire Slayer growing up and how fandom consumed them growing up when they were not yet comfortable in their own queer identity. Schoenbrun is a trans woman, and I Saw The TV Glow allows them to express the difficulty they felt in their childhood and teenage years when they were a “lonely kid in the wrong body.”