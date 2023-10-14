Martin Scorsese Would Like To Remind You Margot Robbie Started Out With Him On The Wolf Of Wall Street

Margot Robbie has been getting a lot of attention this year for being the leading lady of Barbie. But, let us not forget about Robbie's other movies that shaped her career. One of those films happens to be Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and the proud director recently made sure to point out that the Australian actress’s movie career started with him.

In Wolf of Wall Street, one of the best movies about the stock market , Margot Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, the gold-digging second wife of stock scam artist Jordan Belfort. As the Barbie movie is bringing the ultimate fame to the 33-year-old, Martin Scorsese felt the need to say in the Hindustan Times that Robbie's journey to stardom started with him and this movie. He said:

Margot Robbie, I must say, started with me from The Wolf of Wall Street. Rodrigo Prieto (cinematographer), after finishing Killers of the Flower Moon, went on to shoot Barbie. So it's all in the family (laughs).

What a small world that is! Talk about work connections. Martin Scorsese pointed out that he hasn’t seen Barbie yet, but thought that Barbenheimer was a great cinematic event. He loved the idea of two completely opposite movies working well together and sharing the same release date . Scorsese was right that it brought wonders to cinema that we haven’t seen in a long time. Just look at the impact of the rising ticket sales for the double feature .

All that aside, though, we do need to thank the Raging Bull director for giving Robbie a role that showed the world her acting chops.

The up-and-coming actress was clearly the right woman for the part and her audition is living proof of that. While trying out for the role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie impulsively slapped him across the face as opposed to kissing him as the script said. She knew she needed to leave a lasting impression for everyone to remember her. And boy, did they. Plus, her character was supposed to be controlling and surprising, which is exactly what she was during the audition.

Margot Robbie’s involvement in The Wolf of Wall Street led to a lot of firsts for her. Not only was it her breakout role, but it was the first role that the internet started becoming obsessed with her feet. In fact, she was worried about “stabbing” Leonardo DiCaprio filming the infamous heel scene when her character puts her heels against his face. Luckily, there were no on-set accidents that involved those stems of hers, and both actors gave incredible performances.