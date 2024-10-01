Martin Scorsese Remembers Working With Kris Kristofferson Years Before His Death: ‘A D–n Good Actor’

It feels like fans have weathered even more loss than usual in recent weeks, as several major stars have passed away. One of the most significant losses to entertainment, however, may be the death of Kris Kristofferson. He was both a successful singer and actor and even massive talents like Martin Scorsese are feeling his loss.

Scorsese directed Kristofferson in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, in 1974. The movie about a window trying to find a new life would be nominated for three Oscars, and win the Best Actress award for star Ellen Burstyn. Kristofferson would appear as Burstyn’s love interest. In a statement (via IndieWire), Scorsese called the actor “remarkable” as a screen presence, saying…

Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence.

Kristofferson initially made his name as a songwriter. He was nominated for a Grammy in 1970 for Song of the Year for “Me and Bobby McGee.” He recorded the song himself, but Janis Joplin would perform the most famous version.

Starting in 1972 Kristofferson, who had already won awards in the country music sphere, shifted largely to acting. He would become one of the most successful country artists turned actors. Following his work with Scorsese, Kristofferson would appear with Barbra Streisand in the 1976 remake of A Star is Born for which he would win a Golden Globe. In 1984 he was nominated for an Oscar for the score for the film Songwriter. Kristofferson was also in the running for another major film from a high-profile director. He was Stanley Kubrick's second choice for the lead in The Shining.

Listening to Scorsese talk about Kristofferson, it’s clear that the production of Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore was a special experience for all involved. The cast included Burstyn, Diane Ladd, and Jodie Foster, two years before she would work with Scorsese on Taxi Driver. Kristofferson may have been fairly new to acting, at that point, but he clearly understood what his director wanted from him, and Scorsese was impressed. He continued…

Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ was one of the highlights of my life. What a sweet, warm family spirit we all shared on that picture — Ellen Burstyn, Diane Ladd, Alfred Lutter, and Jodie Foster, both so young, and Kris. His presence…the voice, the cool, benign manner, the way he moved… Onscreen or in person, he brought all of himself. He gave so much heart and humor to his character, and to all of our days shooting in Tucson. What a beautiful human being. What a great artist.

When the director of great films like Martin Scorsese calls you a “great artist” you’ve clearly done something right. Both music and film lost immense talent with the passing of Kris Kristofferson. At least we have his work, both his songs and his films, to remind us of what a great artist he truly was.