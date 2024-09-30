Wesley Snipes Pens Sweet Tribute To Blade Co-Star Kris Kristofferson After His Death
The country music/acting sensation died this past weekend at age 88.
Even though Wesley Snipes and Kris Kristofferson’s collaboration on the Blade movies predates the 2024 movie schedule by a healthy margin, the pairing is still an iconic part of comic history. Upcoming Marvel movies will have to live up to the duo that were once Blade and Whistler, and the world was reminded of that fact in a bittersweet fashion, thanks to Kristofferson’s passing this past weekend, at age 88.
That event has prompted Snipes to pay sweet tribute to his previous co-star, and the Deadpool & Wolverine star did so by sharing some photos of himself and Kris Kristofferson in the New Line Cinema saga of comic adaptations. With those images came a beautiful caption addressing the family of the country music star/actor, per this post made by Wesley Snipes on social media:
Sharing the wisdom that Kristofferson shared with him in life, Mr. Snipes’ post is a firm reminder of just how far spanning his Blade mentor’s legacy stretched. With an acting career that included and inspired some great country music movies, the Texas born musician crossed genre borders throughout his career on the silver screen.
Both Marvel and horror fans would see Kris Kristofferson burst into the comic movie world in 1998, as Blade used a comic book adaptation to become one of the best ‘90s movies ever. Playing that role until 2004’s Blade: Trinity, there hasn’t been another Whistler yet, making the job of Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot all the harder.
As this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine saw Wesley Snipes’ MCU character record eclipse that of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, this means that technically the same can be said for Kris Kristofferson’s Whistler. It’s a shame that we couldn’t get one more appearance from the legendary acting and singing talent, who knew how to charm and threaten his co-stars in equal measure.
Here’s hoping that the next Whistler in the Blade legacy will make for a fitting mentor for Mahershala Ali’s titular MCU badass. The bar may be set high by Mr. Kristofferson’s perfect performance, but the right actor could meet that challenge in the near future.
We here at CinemaBlend would also like to offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Kris Kristofferson, as they navigate this time of memory and grief.
