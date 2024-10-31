‘It’s Actually Me Throwing Up’: Alien: Romulus Sound Designer Reveals Some Seriously Gross Details About The Movie’s Nasty Noises
The sound team got very creative in the making of the new sci-fi horror film.
Like all of its predecessors in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus is full of squishy, splatty, and generally horrid bits of sound. It’s a key part of the cinematic experience that makes the new horror movie a throwback delight – and perhaps the only thing gnarlier or grosser than the xenomorph action on screen are the details about how the various nasty noises were created behind the scenes.
Perfectly timed for spooky season, Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest hosted a special Alien/Alien: Romulus double feature earlier this month, and the big screen twin bill was followed by a special filmmaker Q&A. Many interesting secrets about the new horror movie were revealed – like how the science officer android Rook was created – sound designer/supervising sound editor Lee Gilmore contributed to the conversation talking about the auditory experience of Alien: Romulus. First referencing the horrific birth scene in the third act of the film featuring Isabella Merced (who was also on the panel), Gilmore said,
Lee Gilmore and the sound department on Alien: Romulus took that rotting meat and seafood and manipulated it in a specific way to create the soundscape of an extraterrestrial horror set hundreds of years in the future. Movie magic at its finest!
As stated by Gilmore, it was a specific goal of the Alien: Romulus filmmakers to make the vilest noises that they could produce, and it inspired a lot of creativity. The team had to create sounds for original elements being added to the continuity – like the cocoon that the xenomorph develops in after its birth – but they also put their own spin on classic elements of the franchise. Gilmore continued,
With a smile, Lee Gilmore added that his goal in the making of Alien: Romulus was the antithesis of “make your parents proud.” He concluded,
Alien: Romulus completed its theatrical run earlier this month after its box office debut back in mid-August, but that means it has now hit the second stage of distribution: premium digital release. The sci-fi horror film is perfect for Halloween viewing, and you can now rent or purchase it from online outlets including Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango At Home and Apple.
