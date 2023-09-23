Megan Fox Is Headlining Expend4bles This Weekend. A Producer Claims She Wasn't Just Added To 'Make Up The Numbers'

When it comes to action movies, there’s nothing quite like the adrenaline-packed rush of the Expendables franchise. And after nearly a decade of anticipation, the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite mercenaries is finally here in the Expend4bles . This time around -- alongside the four returning franchise cast regulars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren -- we have a fresh crop of A-listers to ignite the screen, including Megan Fox . In a new interview, one of the film producers wants to assure everyone the bombshell Transformers alum isn’t there just to ‘make up the numbers.’

In an exclusive interview with Express , producer Kevin King Templeton shed some light on the new cast, specifically Fox’s inclusion in the movie. He emphatically stated:

None of them just show up. She didn't come to just make up the numbers. She was definitely invested in this.

The sexy trailer alone showcases Fox as a formidable force as she holds her own against Jason Statham's Lee Christmas character in a passionate brawl. Templeton further disclosed:

She did a lot of her own stunts. Every one of these actors got stuck in. She did fight training.

His fellow producer, Les Weldon, chimed in, clarifying the actress came prepared for action.

The addition of Megan Fox isn't the only surprise awaiting fans in Expend4bles. Rapper and actor 50 Cent–also known as Curtis James Jackson–joined the cast too. Although he trashed the movie before its release for a particular reason, he brings fresh air to the franchise. With newcomers Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and 50 Cent on board, the producers promised a more "global" feel to the movie, as the action icons took the lead in the thrilling fight sequences.

Expend4bles has already hit the 2023 movie schedule, and its reviews have been pretty brutal . As of this writing, the movie is sitting at 16% on Rotten Tomatoes . Critics are not holding back about the Statham and Stallone sequel, with Cinemablend's own Eric Eisenberg not pulling punches , describing the fourth movie as an “embarrassment for all involved” and “rock-bottom.” Ouch.

Of course, not everyone was so harsh. In his evaluation, David Ehrlich of IndieWire took a more measured approach, awarding Expend4bles a C grade. Most of his criticisms focus on the CGI quality, deeming it less natural than what was seen in Avatar: The Way of Water. Nevertheless, he noteed that the film embraces its penchant for absurdity.