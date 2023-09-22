Critics Have Seen Expend4bles, And Some Of The Reviews Are Brutal
Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham are back, but maybe not better than ever.
Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone are back with the fourth installation of The Expendables franchise, as the mercenaries try to prevent nuclear war. It’s been nearly a decade since their previous adventures, and some new faces have joined the fray, including Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Megan Fox. With Expend4bles now showing in theaters, the critics are here to provide us with more information about what — in addition to sexy fight scenes between Statham and Fox — we can expect to get out of the movie.
While some people were excited about The Expendables 4 following early screenings, most of the first reactions featured strongly worded opinions about why this is the weakest of the tetralogy. Now that the critics are able to expand on their initial thoughts, let’s see what they’re saying. Frank Scheck of THR writes that this fourth offering takes the franchise to new lows, and despite some welcome doses of humor (however lame), it’s time to stick a fork in this series. Scheck continues:
Courtney Howard of AV Club says forget the terrorists; the most dangerous foes in this movie are boredom and obsolescence. For a property that had a lot of potential for sequels, it’s disheartening to see it face such creative bankruptcy, the critic says. Howard grades is a D-, continuing:
IndieWire’s David Ehrlich isn’t quite so harsh in his assessment, giving it the grade of a C. He describes Expend4bles as having a script that “feels like it was written by a frat boy trying to plagiarize Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty” and CGI so bad it looks less natural than Avatar: The Way of Water. However, it seems to be perfectly at peace with being this stupid. Ehrlich explains:
Katie Walsh of the L.A. Times says director Scott Waugh doesn’t take advantage of what he has to work with, because not even legendary martial artists Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais can help Expend4bles. In Walsh’s words:
Simon Thompson of IGN rates the movie an "Awful" 3 out of 10, saying the actors look almost embarrassed to deliver their clunky and uninspired dialogue. It's a pale imitation of the movies that came before it, Thompson says, writing:
The critics seem to be in agreement about this one, as The Expendables 4 is coming in at just 15% on Rotten Tomatoes from 54 critiques so far. However, if you’re a fan of the franchise and want to see the gang in action, Expend4bles is in theaters now for you to check out for yourself and draw your own conclusions. Either way, be sure to take a peek at our 2023 movie schedule to start planning your next trip to the theater.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy