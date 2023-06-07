The Expendables 4 Trailer Promises A Sexy Fight Between Megan Fox And Jason Statham, Along With Big Action And Explosive Destruction

Fans who have been long anticipating The Expendables 4, or rather Expend4bles as it’s now known, are probably expecting some specific aspects to be introduced in this latest action movie romp. Yet mixed in with the big action and explosive destruction is something that people might be pleasantly surprised by: a pretty sexy fight between Megan Fox and Jason Statham. You can see it in the trailer at the top of this page.

Stolen nuclear missiles, the potential for World War III, and 50 Cent trying to make sure Dolph Lundgren doesn’t shoot him in the face are all things that you can still find in Lionsgate’s trailer for the third sequel to The Expendables. So it’s not like the franchise is making any moves so out of the ordinary, like the PG-13 rated theatrical cut for The Expendables 3 , that it’ll threaten to derail the show. If anything, Expend4bles looks like it is square in this franchise’s wheelhouse all over again.

“Long anticipated” almost seems like a joke at this point, as The Expendables 4 was first announced in 2015. Almost a full decade has passed since that announcement, but things are a lot more real now with this trailer that includes some of the Expend4bles CinemaCon footage that our own Jessica Rawden witnessed first hand. As promised, the Jason Statham/Megan Fox fight was indeed steamy, and a welcomed addition to director Scott Waugh’s big follow-up.

Yes, it’s impressive that the Sylvester Stallone-driven franchise has finally returned with exploits like trying to sink a ship with a surprise anchor drop. It’s also cool that Andy Garcia is one of the new kids getting in on the action this time around, which is one of the things we knew about The Expendables 4 before this point.

But the relationship drama between Statham and Fox is a great addition to switch things up. It might even open some doors for the franchise’s potential future; especially if the female-led The Expendabelles ever gets off the ground, and if Jason Statham's Lee Christmas is truly going to take over the series from Sylvester Stallone's outgoing Barney Ross. We'll just have to see if this new sequel delivers at the box office upon its release.

All of this and more awaits fans when The Expendables 4 pushes the button, releasing this sequel into theaters on September 22nd. Don't fret though, as there's plenty of action waiting on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. So if you want to see stuff blow up and/or villains getting beaten properly, you'll certainly have options.