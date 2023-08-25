The Expendables 4 Is A Month Away, But 50 Cent Is Already Trashing The Movie For A Specific Reason

Next month, a little over nine full years since The Expendables 3 came out, The Expendables 4, also stylized as Expend4bles, will finally bring moviegoers back into this action-packed world. However, a large portion of the 2023 new movie release’s cast consists of new faces, including 50 Cent, who’s playing team member Easy Day. With just weeks left to go until The Expendables 4’s arrival, the actor/rapper is trashing his own movie for a specific reason: the way he’s being marketed for it.

As is often the case with a movie featuring an ensemble cast, Lionsgate has released character-centric posters for The Expendables 4, but 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is taking issue with the way his head is placed on his body within it. See for yourself below, along with the accompanying caption from his Instagram post:

50 Cent didn’t hold back voicing his displeasure for Easy Day’s character poster, even going so far as to muse that the poster for Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross, who’s been leading the Expendables franchise since it launched in 2010, would look great. Feel free to make that determination for yourself now:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Fingers crossed that 50 Cent ends up being more pleased with how The Expendables 4 itself turned out, which will mark arguably his biggest opportunity yet to shine in the action genre. His other credits in that area include the Escape Plan movies, Den of Thieves and The Prince. Widening our gaze on the acting portion of his resume, 50 Cent is also well known for performing in the Starz series Power, which ran from 2014 to 2020 and spawned multiple spinoffs.

50 Cent and Sylvester Stallone’s castmates on The Expendables 4 include returning faces like Jason Statham, Dolph Lundren and Randy Couture, as well as additional newcomers like Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jaco Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia. This time around, the title team has been tasked with stopping Uwais’ character, Suarto Rahmat, a terrorist leader who’s smuggling nuclear warheads that will ignite a conflict between the United States and Russia. If you haven’t been keeping track of this movie’s marketing, then along looking over the new character posters, give the trailer for The Expendables 4 a watch to get a good idea of what to expect from it.

The Expendables 4 opens in theaters on September 22, the same day that Barbie will begin its one-week IMAX run that comes with bonus footage attached. Unfortunately, none of the previous three Expendables movies are currently available for streaming, so if you’re looking to get caught up ahead of time, you need to buy or rent digital or physical copies.