Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Look Massive In Creed 3 Images

It’s been almost four years since Creed II continued the legacy of the Rocky franchise, spinning off into its own tale of sporting glory. The schedule of 2023 movie releases will finally see Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed return to the ring in the actor’s directorial debut, Creed III. Ahead of that film’s release next spring, we’ve gotten a look at some images of both Jordan and co-star Jonathan Majors, who are both looking massive as they sit waiting to touch gloves.

The official social media profiles for MGM and Prime Video teamed up on Instagram to show off two character posters for the latest entry in the Creed franchise. Showing both Michael B. Jordan and his would-be antagonist sitting in separate corners, one simple message is shared as the tagline. Check out both posters to get the full picture:

“You can’t run from your past.” That’s the sort of cryptic message that teases a pretty dark and dangerous path ahead for Creed III. As if the scenario wasn’t already perilous enough with Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis risking his life just by returning to boxing yet again.

Creed III takes to the ring, only in theaters, starting March 23, 2023.

