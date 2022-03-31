After Set Photos Of Jonathan Majors' Creed III Look Leaked, The Internet Is Feeling Thirsty

Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed is set to return in an upcoming movie this year, and the heavyweight boxer has a new sparring partner in Jonathan Majors, who's recently appeared in Lovecraft Country, Loki and The Harder They Fall. As set photos of Majors have surfaced of the actor in shape, the internet is getting thirsty for Creed 3’s latest lead.

On Wednesday, photos and video surfaced of Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan shooting Creed 3 in Venice Beach, California, which is the home of “Muscle Beach.” In the footage found on Daily Mail , Majors was shirtless and absolutely ripped as he was caught in action doing bar pull-ups, and Jordan stood behind the camera. As one Twitter user shared upon seeing the photos:

Damn I almost licked my screen.👅

Creed 3 will be Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut after starring as Adonis Creed in the first two films, with Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. being the spinoff franchise’s previous helmers. Jordan previously said that he wanted to wait to direct until he had a “solid opinion” and “point of view” on a project, and since he’s been in two other Creed films, he feels like he knows the world and characters. But anyway, back to another thirst tweet :

I am incredibly happy and fulfilled in my relationship but I’m not blind 👀👀👀👀👀👀

It looks like Creed 3 could give the former Sexiest Man Alive (2020) a run for his money given these reactions. Even people who are not even fans of Creed are getting invested in the upcoming movie thanks to Jonathan Majors. As another user said alongside the photo:

Jonathan Majors is in Creed 3 so that’s now my most anticipated movie of the year.

That’s keeping it clean. There are a lot more suggestive reactions to the Creed 3 set photos. In fact, Majors got so much attention that his name was trending thanks to the discourse about him after entertainment writer @shanellegenai graced Twitter with all the pics. Majors is also set to make his Marvel film debut in 2023 with his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as another fan, @ZamundaTwice , pointed out:

Jonathan Majors getting that swole for Creed 3 is hilarious cause it means Kang the Conqueror gon be swole as hell for no reason 😂😂 pray for Ant Man