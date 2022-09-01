Creed III: An Updated Cast List, Including Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors

While the main Rocky film series remains a closed book since the events of 2006’s Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone has talked about making a seventh Rocky movie, but it’s unclear if this will actually happen), the franchise has a whole is keeping afloat these days with the Creed movies. In 2015, we met Adonis “Donnie” Johnson, the previously unknown son of Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed from an extramarital affair Rocky’s rival-turned-friend had. Donny was taken in as an adolescent by Apollo’s widow, Mary Anne, as an adolescent, and over the course of two movies, we’ve watched the adult Donny, who has taken the Creed last name, become one of the world’s most successful boxers.

The wait for Creed III has lasted longer than initially expected, but the threequel is now on track to come out in early 2023. This will be the first Creed movie not to co-star Sylvester Stallone, though he’s heard that Creed III is “really interesting.” But even without Rocky Balboa in Adonis Creed’s corner this time around, there will be plenty of talent on display in this upcoming movie, including Jonathan Majors in an important role. Let’s go over who’s been announced or reported to be in the Creed III cast so far.

(Image credit: MGM)

Michael B. Jordan

Barring some unfortunate situation that would have required the role of Adonis Creed to be recast, there was no question that Michael B. Jordan would get back in the ring for Creed III. When we left off with Donny in Creed II, not only had he beaten Viktor Drago in a rematch, he’d also welcomed his daughter Amara into the world with Bianca Taylor. So along with watching Donny pummel more adversaries in the ring, Creed III will also likely explore how he’s handling fatherhood. In addition to performing on-camera, Jordan also directed Creed III, with the actor saying he felt like this was the right project with which to make his directorial debut because he knows this “world” and its characters so well. Between Creed II and Creed III, Jordan has starred in movies like Just Mercy and Without Remorse.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jonathan Majors

In the span of just a few years, Jonathan Majors has risen to become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors. 2020 saw him starring in the Spike Lee-helmed Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods and the short-lived HBO series Lovecraft Country, and in 2021, he was part of The Harder They Fall’s ensemble cast and also appeared in the Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Majors will debut as the MCU’s main Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, and a month later, we’ll watch him exchanging blows with Adonis Creed in Creed III. Majors is playing the threequel’s antagonist, Anderson Dame, and while we don’t know anything about the character’s background yet, Majors did get incredibly jacked for the role and was punched in the face “about 100 times.”

(Image credit: MGM)

Tessa Thompson

When Donny Creed moved to Philadelphia to take his boxing career to the next level and train under Rocky Balboa, he met Tessa Thompson’s Bianca Taylor, a singer who was starting to lose her hearing. It didn’t take long for these two to become romantically involved, and in Creed II, Bianca agreed to marry Donny. The couple then moved to Los Angeles to start building their new life together, and that was soon followed by the arrival of Amara, who was born deaf. Donny and Bianca’s relationship hit some bumps during Creed II, but they came out the other end stronger than ever, and Bianca will be back in Donny’s corner during Creed III. The movie follows Thompson’s latest turn as Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, among other projects.

(Image credit: MGM)

Phylicia Rashad

Donny’s biological mother passed away when he was young, and in 1998, the 12-year-old ended up in juvenile detention. Fortunately, Phylicia Rashad’s Mary Anne Creed, Apollo Creed’s wife, learned of Donny’s existence, told the boy who his father was and adopted him. When Donny decided to follow in Apollo’s footsteps and take up boxing full time, Mary Anne initially didn’t approve, but she later came around, although during Creed II, she refused to give her blessing for Donny to fight Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed Apollo. Rashad, who’s also recently starred in David Makes Man and Tick, Tick… Boom!, is confirmed to be back for Creed III, but it remains to be seen if something new will cause friction between her and Donny.

(Image credit: MGM )

Wood Harris

When Donny Creed decided to dedicate himself to boxing full time, he first approached Tony “Little Duke” Evers to train him. Wood Harris’ character, the son of both Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa’s trainer Tony “Duke” Evers, declined, saying that he didn’t want Donny to suffer the same fate as Apollo. However, when Creed II rolled around, Donny turned to Little Duke to train him for his first match against Viktor Drago after Rocky refused. This time, Little Duke agreed to help out, and he also later worked with Rocky to train Donny for the rematch. Harris, who recently played Spencer Haywood in Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, is returning for Creed III, so with Sylvester Stallone not appearing, maybe this means Little Duke is back to being Donny’s main trainer.

(Image credit: MGM)

Florian Munteanu

More than three decades after the events of Rocky IV, Ivan Drago and his son Viktor came back to the United States to challenge Donny for the World Heavyweight Championship title, as Ivan hoped to use his son’ victory to regain the glory he lost when Rocky Balboa beat him. Although Viktor technically beat Donny in their first match, because he kept hitting Donny when he was down, our protagonist retained his title. Still, the loss hit him pretty hard, but after a rough period and going through a different kind of training, Donny fought Viktor again, and this time he won, with Ivan forfeiting the fight to protect his son. Munteanu, who’s also appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Borderlands film adaptation, is already set to star in the Drago spinoff with Dolph Lundgren, but as far as Creed III goes, it hasn’t been revealed if he’ll be fighting Donny again or, in a strange twist of fate, become an ally.

(Image credit: MGM)

Mila Davis-Kent

Creed III will be Mila Davis-Kent’s first film appearance. As reported by Variety, she scored a role in the threequel after answering a nationwide open call for deaf child actors. As such, while we can’t officially say who Davis-Kent is playing in Creed III, it’s a safe bet that she’s been cast as Amara, Donny and Bianca’s daughter, meaning that Creed III is picking up several years after Creed II rather than immediately afterwards.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Selenis Leyva

Now we come to the people who are appearing Creed III, but no information has been provided about their characters yet. First up is Selenis Leyva, whose notable credits include playing numerous roles in the Law & Order shows, Gloria Mendoza in Orange is the New Black, Gabi Cañero-Reed in Diary of a Future President and Monica Warren in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Spencer Moore II

If you’re a fan of A.P. Bio, then you’ll recognize Spencer Moore II for playing Dan Decker in the comedy that started out on NBC and then moved to Peacock. On the other hand, maybe you like All American, in which you case you know Moore for recurring as Chris Jackson on The CW series. The actor’s also popped up on shows like 13 Reasons Why and The Wonder Years.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Thaddeus J. Mixson made his jump to the entertainment industry at seven years old when he appeared on NBC’s Little Big Shots. From there, he appeared in the movies Safety and South of Heaven, as well as the TV shows The Wonder Years, Reasonable Doubt and Kid’s Crew.

Written by Keegan Coogler and Zach Baylin, who created the story with Ryan Coogler, Creed III drops in theaters on March 3, 2023. Those curious about other movies set to arrive in the coming year should read through our 2023 release schedule.