Michael B. Jordan Has A Wax Figure Now, And The Internet Has A Ton Of Jokes About Its Appearance

Michael B. Jordan is an incredibly recognizable star. He's known for playing Black Panther's Erik Killmonger (who he doesn't view as a villain). Jordan has also held the inescapable Sexiest Man Alive title and is the star of acclaimed films like Creed and Fruitvale Station. So it’s more than fair to say the actor has reached A-list and, with that, often comes the infamous wax figure. Now, sometimes the wax sculptures are nearly identical to the person being honored… That is not the case for Michael B. Jordan, and the internet had its best jokes ready for this one.

This past week, a photo of a fan standing next to a wax figure of Michael B. Jordan went viral, and it's honestly not hard to see why. Check out what’s getting people riled up about the fan-favorite actor’s questionable statue:

Y'all look at this. It's supposed to be Michael B Jordan

While it’s unclear where this photo was taken, given that Madame Tussauds never officially unveiled a Michael B. Jordan wax figure, the actor has certainly been immortalized in wax and the results are unfortunate. Twitter user @Tra_Briggs believes the wax figure looks like a younger version of another notable celebrity:

I thought that was a young Tiger Woods with an edge up

Some vaguely recognize some of the features of the actor in the wax figure. The skin tone is noticeably lighter than the star's and the less said about the hair the better. Aside from Tiger Woods, fans ended up comparing the actor to other celebrities. For example, @VeeAlmighty said:

That’s Jurnee Smollett with a Caesar

Jurnee Smollett, of cours,e being the actress from Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country and most recently, Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller . It’s unfortunate because if a Michael B. Jordan wax figure is going to be around and allow fans to simulate the experience of being next to him, it should be a tribute that truly looks like him. @JLBarrow shared a particularly funny quip about it, saying:

More like Might Could be Jordan.

The reveal of this new figure comes a few months after Zendaya’s own wax figure caused a bustle online after Madame Tussauds revealed it. @LynissaH , a fan who definitely seems to be unhappy about the Marvel alum's figure, said what many of us were already thinking:

Fire the sculptor please!!! 😭😭😭

While providing somewhat more serious thoughts on the viral photo was @_faithskingdom , who pointed out a perpetual issue with wax figures. She noted that there are cases in which the skin tones on figures of Black people are not given the attention they need. As she shared on Twitter:

Serious question: like why do these wax figure creators keep making Black people look white or light skin who aren’t! like what’s up with that ? 😒