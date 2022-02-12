Zendaya’s Wax Figure Was Revealed, And Fans Are Having A Field Day Online

There are a lot of different milestones an actor could cross during their career and Zendaya has surpassed many in her 25 years on this planet. We’ve watched her grow up playing the MJ to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU, she’s won an Emmy for her heartbreaking role in Euphoria among other accomplishments. Amid her success, the actress is the latest celebrity to be immortalized in wax for Madame Tussauds’ museum in London, and the reveal has sparked a lot of thoughts among fans.

Earlier this week, Madame Tussauds unveiled their latest wax figure to be Zendaya following the actress’ massive year as the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Euphoria. Check out one telling reaction to the figure on Twitter :

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDSFebruary 10, 2022 See more

The wax figure was given a side part, an updo and is wearing a pink pantsuit. The actress' statue is also giving a somewhat sassy smirk, making many feel like Zendaya has all the girlboss energy. Here’s what another Twitter user had to say:

no one:Zendaya wax figure: pic.twitter.com/QTSJVlxwpeFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Between the bright pink outfit choice, pose and lip positioning I can totally see why fans are having a fun time making fun of this. You’d think the museum would have rather emulated one of the actress’ fire red carpet gowns instead, but here we are. As someone else said:

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendantFebruary 10, 2022 See more

According to Madame Tussauds, the pink satin pantsuit was inspired by her look at the 2017 To The Rescue! Gala. If you check out the photos of the actress from that night, she is wearing an outfit very similar to her wax figure. Isn’t it wild, how an outfit you chose to wear over four years ago can suddenly be immortalized at a wax figure museum? If you’re Zendaya I mean, this thankfully doesn’t just happen to random people.

One Twitter reaction offered a solid point about the Zendaya wax figure. Sometimes it’s just difficult to capture the beauty of someone like the Spider-Man actress:

Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she’s one of the most beautiful people ever they’re not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best likeFebruary 10, 2022 See more

The public seen a lot of figures from Madame Tussauds in the past, from Danny Trejo’s intimidating statue to Ryan Gosling’s creepy wax counterpart . Zendaya’s figure looks especially good after looking back at some of the previous Madame Tussauds, per this horrifying but needed walk down memory lane:

Zendaya’s wax figure only makes me think about these… pic.twitter.com/xdborBtzMYFebruary 11, 2022 See more

Although fans are having a field day about Zendaya’s new figure, the truth of the matter is it can’t be easy to recreate the star or other celebrities we’ve memorized the faces of in their many times on camera. Those who'd like to see the figure for themselves can do so by heading to the London Madame Tussauds museum.