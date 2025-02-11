I Feel Better About Black Panther 3 After Marvel Producer Nate Moore Gave Us His Blunt Thoughts On Recasting T’Challa In The MCU
This is how they need move forward.
There’s so much happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment, it’s easy to forget a project or two that has been mentioned on the slate of upcoming Marvel movies. Naturally, fans are hyped for the three films that are due to drop in theaters in 2025, starting this weekend with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World. And a lot of the story seems to be building to Avengers: Doomsday, which brings Robert Downey Jr. back to the MCU. Beyond that, though, there have been rumors and rumblings about Black Panther 3, a movie that seemingly will include Denzel Washington! Thanks, Denzel. What we don’t know, however, is what Black Panther 3 will do about T’Challa, so I asked producer Nate Moore.
Nate Moore has been around Marvel Studios since its early days, and climbed the ranks to work as a producer on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Panther, and Eternals. Moore has since announced that he will be leaving Marvel soon to begin pursuing his own opportunities. But before he exits, he will be producing Black Panthers 3, one of his final projects in the MCU. During a press day for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, CinemaBlend asked Moore if he thought that MCU fans were ready to see a new actor in the role of T’Challa… either as a re-cast, or as a Multiverse version of the Wakandan hero. And Moore was thoughtfully candid when he told us:
The Black Panther franchise received an emotional blow when leading man Chadwick Boseman died following a private battle with colon cancer. The actor’s health was written into the character’s journey for the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking over the mantle after she failed to generate a cure for her brother. By the end of that movie, though, Marvel had introduced a son for T’Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and fans wondered if that was how Marvel planned to bring the Black Panther into a new age.
If Marvel Studios wanted to wait a little longer before this young boy could grow into the mantle, then they could go the route that they have gone with other versions of heroes such as Reed Richards, Wolverine, Johnny Storm, Spider-Man, and more. They could cast an actor to play a multiverse version of T’Challa, and rely on that hero for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Then, cast an actor to play Prince T’Challa in a future Black Panther trilogy. The cards are in Marvel’s deck now.
No matter what they decide, I’m encouraged to hear from Nate Moore directly how much he and Ryan Coogler are considering the implications of their decisions. They know that fans are incredibly passionate about T’Challa as a character, and Chadwick Boseman’s legacy needs to be treated respectfully by any move Marvel makes moving forward. Let’s see if Captain America: Brave New World includes any clues as to the direction of Wakanda, and keep talking about this as the year rolls along.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ralph Macchio Told Me What He Loves The Most About The Karate Kid Franchise And I’m Not Crying, You Are
FBI: Most Wanted's Task Force Is Facing Some Tough Questions In Next Episode, But The Director Shares What's 'Very Lucky'