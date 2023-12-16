After Michael B. Jordan’s Car Crash In Hollywood, The Other Driver Involved Speaks Out, Addresses Whether They Were Racing
Michael B. Jordan was driving a sleek blue Ferrari.
A couple of weekends ago, Michael B. Jordan crashed his blue Ferrari into a parked Kira Niro SUV while driving in Hollywood. While the Creed III star was uninjured by the incident, it led the actor to skip the Academy Museum Gala, which took place the following day. Following the December 2 crash, another Ferrari driver who was next to Jordan prior to the accident has shared what he witnessed.
Tenshi Angel was driving the red Ferrari that was seen next to Michael B. Jordan’s blue Ferrari on the night of the car crash. When Angel recalled the incident to Entertainment Tonight, he alleged that around 9 p.m. that Saturday evening, he was “just vibing out” to some music when another Ferrari pulled next to him. As he continued:
Angel shared that he actually didn’t know he was driving next to the child actor turned director that night until he tuned into the news that evening and Michael B. Jordan was identified as the driver of a crash. The fellow Ferrari driver insisted that he and Jordan were not racing one another when the incident happened. As he also described:
Tenshi Angel alleged that he had no idea Jordan had crashed his Ferrari at the scene. He shared that he thought he had “turned the corner or something,” and he “just kept going” not knowing what happened next for Jordan. Angel shared that he would’ve stopped to help if he had spotted the crash. The Ferrari driver also quipped that the actor “need some driving lessons,” and he can “hit” him up if he’d like.
The driver of the red Ferrari shared that he finds the brand of cars to be “very complicated to drive,” and they cannot be driven “like a Toyota.” Angel suggested that Jordan’s vehicle could have lost traction or was set in the wrong mode while he was driving it when it crashed. When the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene after the incident, there was no evidence of reckless driving found on Jordan’s part and a field sobriety test was not performed to rule out a DUI.
Of 2023 new movie releases, Michael B. Jordan directed and led the Creed III cast early in the year, and he has announced his intentions to make Creed IV. The actor is also working on I Am Legend 2 with Will Smith. Lucky for the Hollywood star, his car crash was minor!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
