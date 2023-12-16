After Michael B. Jordan’s Car Crash In Hollywood, The Other Driver Involved Speaks Out, Addresses Whether They Were Racing

A couple of weekends ago, Michael B. Jordan crashed his blue Ferrari into a parked Kira Niro SUV while driving in Hollywood. While the Creed III star was uninjured by the incident, it led the actor to skip the Academy Museum Gala, which took place the following day. Following the December 2 crash, another Ferrari driver who was next to Jordan prior to the accident has shared what he witnessed.

Tenshi Angel was driving the red Ferrari that was seen next to Michael B. Jordan’s blue Ferrari on the night of the car crash. When Angel recalled the incident to Entertainment Tonight , he alleged that around 9 p.m. that Saturday evening, he was “just vibing out” to some music when another Ferrari pulled next to him. As he continued:

I'm looking like, 'Oh.' We was just kind of, like, pacing. This was before the recording there was, like, two blocks away. We were just cruising. And then -- I think it was like the next block, like halfway -- we were revving the engines a little bit, then once we got to the next block that was when we was like, 'Oh.' Honk[ed] three times. I took off, and that's what happened.

Angel shared that he actually didn’t know he was driving next to the child actor turned director that night until he tuned into the news that evening and Michael B. Jordan was identified as the driver of a crash. The fellow Ferrari driver insisted that he and Jordan were not racing one another when the incident happened. As he also described:

We weren't exactly side by side, so he was a little bit behind me, maybe I want to say like a foot. When you're in those types of cars ... sometimes it's hard to see. We were revving engines, but we weren't going fast at all. But those cars, like I said, they take off fast. So, if you hit the pedal you're gonna [go] zero to 60 [miles per hour] in like two seconds. So we're revving our engines, and then once we honked the horns, you know, I started picking up speed, probably going about 45 to 50 [miles per hour]. I look back and he wasn't there anymore. So, then I slowed down.

Tenshi Angel alleged that he had no idea Jordan had crashed his Ferrari at the scene. He shared that he thought he had “turned the corner or something,” and he “just kept going” not knowing what happened next for Jordan. Angel shared that he would’ve stopped to help if he had spotted the crash. The Ferrari driver also quipped that the actor “need some driving lessons,” and he can “hit” him up if he’d like.

The driver of the red Ferrari shared that he finds the brand of cars to be “very complicated to drive,” and they cannot be driven “like a Toyota.” Angel suggested that Jordan’s vehicle could have lost traction or was set in the wrong mode while he was driving it when it crashed. When the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene after the incident, there was no evidence of reckless driving found on Jordan’s part and a field sobriety test was not performed to rule out a DUI.