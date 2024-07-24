Michael Bay Is Turning One Of The Internet's Weirdest Current Obsessions Into Possibly 'The Next Transformers'

Here on CinemaBlend, we write a fair amount about movies and TV shows that are used as meme material online. Recent examples include the fanbase for The Acolyte’s Yord Fandar being called the #YordHorde, fans breaking out all sorts of memes in response to Shrek 5 being announced, and House of the Dragon’s Paddy Constantine reposting numerous memes about Season 2. But right here, right now, it’s time to talk about how an especially popular meme, one that’s unquestionably one of the internet’s weirdest current obsessions, is being turned into a franchise by Michael Bay and is described as potentially becoming “the next Transformers”: Skibidi Toilet.

Yes, in news I certainly never expected, a Skibidi Toilet franchise is in the works. As reported by Variety, Michael Bay and former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman have begun early talks to take the web series created by Alexey Gerasimov for his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! and adapt it for film and television. Although Goodman described this endeavor as not being a “be-all, end-all for us,” he sounds optimistic about working with Bay to bring Skibidi Toilet to the big and small screens through their Invisible Narratives independent studio. He described Gerasimov’s creation as follows:

He's building something that could be the next 'Transformers' or could be a Marvel universe.

If you’re unfamiliar with Skibidi Toilet, which launched in early 2023, the web series follows a conflict between singing human-headed toilets, as clearly seen at the top of this story, and humanoids that have CCTV cameras, speakers and television screens for heads. These Cameramen and Speakermen have formed an alliance that collectively refers to them as the Titans to stop the Toilets from eradicating humanity. The Skibidi Toilet series, which doesn’t contain any clear dialogue, is packed with references to various video games, chief among them being that the leader of the Toilet, called G-Toilet, borrows his name and likeness from Half-Life’s G-Man. Here’s a taste of this insanity:

Along with the web series itself being popular, Skibidi Toilet has spawned countless memes online, thanks in large part to how Generation Alpha has taken to it. Official Skibidi Toilet merchandise will even start becoming available for purchase this fall, with Invisible Narratives getting in on that licensing deal with Bonkers Toys. Now Michael Bay and Adam Goodman are eager to take this property to film and TV, and the latter mentioned that he’s envisioning a live-action/animated hybrid that would stylistically be like the John Wick movies and District 9. Goodman also stated:

If we find a partner in this that really believes there's opportunity for this to grow and to really see the storytelling grow and for this to be where we hope this can be, then film and TV seems like a natural extension for us.

Hearing Skibidi Toilet compared to these movies is weird, although at least the Transformers mention makes sense given that Michael Bay directed the first five entries in the live-action film series highlighting the robots in disguise. Still, I don’t blame him and Goodman for wanting to capitalize on this web series’ success, though whether or not anything comes from all this remains to be seen. Frankly, if a Skibidi Toilet movie and/or TV show does get off the ground, I’m worried that will turn younger people off from it since the meme will have become mainstream, and thus no longer cool.

Frankly, if a Skibidi Toilet movie and/or TV show does get off the ground, I'm worried that will turn younger people off from it since the meme will have become mainstream, and thus no longer cool.