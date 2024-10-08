‘Let’s See’: Will Smith Had A Classic Response After News Broke He’s Teaming Up With Michael Bay Again

Will Smith has had a long and wildly successful career as an actress and recording artist. But he became a movie star largely thanks to his work on the Michael Bay movies Bad Boys. That franchise (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) was only the beginning of his collaboration with the filmmaker, which will continue with their recently announced projects Fast and Loose. And Smith had a classic response after news broke he’s teaming up with Michael Bay again.

Fast and Loose is the latest upcoming Will Smith movie, continuing his comeback after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The fact that more Bayhem is coming with the actor is definitely thrilling for fans, especially those who love action. Smith posted on his Instagram Story after news broke, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, that's on pretty on brand. Smith gives Bay credit for making him into a movie star, with their reunion definitely turning heads. And I have to wonder if his caption wondering if Bay could "do it again" is a reference to Smith's professional comeback in the wake of The Slap. After all, he's been pretty open about that viral event in the time that's passed.

News about Smith working on Fast and Loose goes back in 2022, before the public's perception of the actor changed. Michael Bay wasn't always going to be in the director's chair, but now he's once again working with the Men in Black icon for the project. And one can only imagine how much explosions and Bayhem might be included in the forthcoming movie.

Fast and Loose is expected to be a Netflix original project, and only time will tell if it becomes one of the best Netflix movies on the streaming service. The upcoming action flick will focus on a crime boss who suffers from memory loss, and discovers that he was actually a secret CIA agent. This seems like a great role for Smith, one that will likely include high stakes drama and shootout scenes.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

While Michael Bay directed the first two Bad Boys movies, he let other filmmakers take on the reigns for the most recent sequel. That's what makes his reunion with Will Smith on Fast and Loose such an exciting concept, one that's already creating a stir online.

Smith's standing in Hollywood has definitely been improving as of late, making it clear he's not "cancelled", despite his ongoing beef with Chris Rock. Bad Boys: Ride or Die performed well this summer, proving audiences are still down to enjoy his projects. We'll jut have to wait and see what comes from his upcoming flick with Michael Bay.

Fast and Loose is in preproduction now and doesn't currently have a release dates. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.