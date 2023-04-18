Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Has Turned His Addiction Issues Into A New Stand-Up Act

It might be hard to believe, but it's been more than 30 years since Disney's The Mighty Ducks franchise launched and, now, the ragtag group of kids is all grown up and hardly recognizable. That includes 43-year-old Shaun Weiss, who's best known for his role as Goldberg. In recent years, Weiss has had a very public and unfortunate struggle with substance abuse resulting in him being arrested for burglary while under the influence of meth. But Weiss has three years of sobriety under his belt now and is turning his past struggles into comedic gold. In a video that sees the actor performing at the Mic Drop Comedy Club in San Diego, he uses his own serious experiences to create comedic material that had the audience roaring with laughter.

TMZ obtained a video recorded at the comedy club this month, where the actor can be seen performing his material, which heavily revolves around his past risky behavior. The actor gets frank about his arrests and his now infamous mugshots . Much to the audience's delight, the comedian joked:

I was very disappointed in myself. I didn’t even wear a disguise! What the hell! Come on, Goldberg. You can do better than that. They put my mugshot out there, and that was rough. I’ll tell you, they’re not using any Instagram filters down at the station… You know you look bad when your drug dealer doesn’t want to be seen in public with you.

It’s wonderful to see the actor doing so much better and being able to comedically reflect on his past hardships. Shaun Weiss is currently on the road, doing stand-up across the country, and, in a very impressive move, he's donating 100% of the proceeds from his shows towards helping child actors stay off drugs. If that's not paying it forward, then I don't know what is.

The Ducks actor has been very open about his how life as a child star led to those drug problems. He's also explained that he's managed to stay sober by regularly practicing yoga. His luck turned around recently, as he landed his first movie role in years. He played a drug-addicted war veteran in the Christian film Jesus Revolution, which received mostly solid reviews from critics.

Although Shaun Weiss didn’t appear in the Disney+ series of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, fans can look forward to seeing him in future projects, with his IMDB listing at least one release that may or may not end up on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases . With things looking up for the actor, I’m sure many, like myself, are eager to continue following his uplifting journey. If you have a Disney+ subscription , you can enjoy the original cinematic outings featuring the gang of hockey-loving teenagers and/or the recent television reboot.

We here at CinemaBlend wish all the best to Shaun Weiss as he continues down the path of sobriety.