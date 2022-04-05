Now Two Years Sober, The Mighty Ducks Vet Shaun Weiss Celebrates Landing First Movie Role Since Getting Healthy

Sobriety is always something to celebrate. When you develop the disease of addiction, it takes a lot of courage and strength to decide when it is time to seek treatment. That is what former child star Shaun Weiss did as he entered recovery. Sober for the past two years, The Mighty Ducks veteran Shaun Weiss has landed his first movie ever since getting healthy.

Shaun Weiss posted on Instagram a recent photo of himself where he thanked I Can Only Imagine director Jon Erwin and Lionsgate for his first role since he started recovery. What is this role, you may ask? He has secured the part of a war veteran struggling with addiction in the new film Jesus Revolution. This Christian film is about a group of teenage hippies in 1970s Southern California who experience a spiritual awakening. This new role for Weiss can end up being very therapeutic for him like how Ben Affleck was influenced by his past alcoholism for his role in The Way Back.

The Heavyweights star has been down a rocky road because of his battle with addiction. Five years ago, Shaun Weiss was sentenced to jail for 150 days for stealing merchandise from an electronics store. He was also busted for meth possession and spent 90 days in jail. It was a sad glimpse to see what had become of Shaun Weiss who was known for playing comedic roles in Disney movies. Children of the ‘90s must have been shocked when Weiss’ mugshot was revealed and he looked unrecognizable. His addiction made him lose an unhealthy amount of weight with the outward appearance of someone who looked much older than 39.

Before you get too sad, remember that this is a story of recovery. A couple of years ago, Shaun Weiss revealed that he was months sober after his arrest . He revealed in a GoFundMe page to replace his teeth that his spiral into drug use occurred after the loss of his parents which led to his homelessness, loss of possessions, and his poor physical health. Before you know it, one year of sobriety occurred with Weiss as he celebrated by having a Merry Christmas. One year eventually became two years of sobriety as the Mighty Ducks actor posted on Instagram a before and after photo of himself saying “recovery is possible.”