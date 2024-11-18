I've Already Gotten My Hand Slapped': A Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Star Dropped Some Early Thoughts On The Film
One Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor has strong opinions about the upcoming film.
Last week the trailer for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning debuted and fans are quite excited for the new film that continues to tease what could be the end for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. Expectations for the new film are incredibly high, and one member of the Final Reckoning cast says the new movie is just as good as everybody is hoping.
Shea Whigham played Jasper Briggs, an intelligence agent trying to chase down Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (which apparently isn’t called Part One anymore?) and will return for the sequel. In a conversation with ScreenRant, Wingham was careful not to say too much about the movie, but he was sure to sing its praises, saying the movie would be really good, for the audience, and it was just as wonderful for the cast. Wingham said…
Spoilers are serious business in Hollywood and quite frequently we’ve heard of actors who have gotten in a bit of trouble for saying too much. Whigham has done that previously and so he’s especially careful not to go into any specifics here beyond simply saying the movie is good.
While we certainly wouldn’t expect somebody who is in the new Mission: Impossible movie to tell us the movie was bad, This isn't the first time Shea Whigham has hyped the next Mission: Impossible. He certainly doesn’t need to hype the movie up that much. The fact that he is, is certainly giving the impression that he believes what he’s saying. That’s exciting for anybody looking forward to the new movie.
From a plot standpoint, we know what Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be about. Ethan Hunt is on the hunt for a rogue AI that is also hunting him. However, that doesn’t mean that we have an idea of what is going to be happening to any of the characters in the film. The trailer certainly gives one the impression that not everybody is going to survive the movie. While it’s never been officially confirmed that the next Mission: Impossible movie will be the last one for Tom Cruise, there are certainly indications that will be the case.
