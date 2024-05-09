The Monty Python Feud Takes A Turn As Eric Idle Is Missing At Dinner With John Cleese And The Gang

Monty Python is one of the longest-running and most successful sketch comedy teams in history, but for people who have spent so much time together, it’s not surprising to learn that they don’t always get along. Earlier this year we saw a rift forming between Eric Idle and the rest of the Python team, and there’s evidence that the battle may still be ongoing.

Eric Idle made public comments last February about the family member of one of his Monty Python team members, which the rest of the group publicly disagreed with. While it’s unclear just what the relationship is between the four remaining Pythons, there may still be some bad blood.

Eric Idle Was Missing From A Recent Python Reunion

Things have been quiet on the Monty Python front recently but an image posted by John Cleese may indicate that the current fight isn’t over. He posted a picture to Twitter of three Pythons, Cleese, Terry Gilliam, and Michael Palin, all together and smiling celebrating Palin’s birthday. Eric Idle is nowhere to be found, and his absence is not mentioned in the post.

An 18 foot Python celebrates Pallin’s 181st Birthday and 195th Travel Book.Photo taken at cafe on peak of Mount Kilimanjaro pic.twitter.com/8w4KVsbK3pMay 8, 2024

Now to be fair, there are any of a thousand reasons why Eric Idle might not be in the photo outside of the recent unpleasantness. I’ve missed two good friends' birthday parties in the last two months because I had already made plans to be out of town that could not be changed. Something similar certainly could have happened here.

Of course, it’s also possible that Idle wasn’t invited. Idle has been known to get testy on social media, famously getting mad at people who gave him a hard time on Twitter for not recognizing Epcot's Figment from the Disney World attraction they share.

Money and family are two things that can certainly cause people to hold a grudge, and this issue includes both. Idle and the rest of the Pythons may be still in disagreement over how best to handle the group’s financial situation.

What Eric Idle Said About Monty Python’s Management

This all began in early February 2024 when Eric Idle made comments on Twitter that, despite what some may believe, he wasn’t sitting on a pile of money as a result of his various, largely successful, Python endeavors. He blamed a “Gilliam child” for the situation, implying that Holly Gilliam, the current manager of Monty Python assets, was bad at her job.

John Cleese then essentially subtweeted Idle, not responding directly, but posting that he believed that Holly Gilliam was good at her job, calling her “efficient, clear-minded, hard-working.” He also stated that the other two living Pythons Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam, agreed with him, not Idle. Graham Chapman died back in 1989. The five remaining Pythons performed together as recently as 2014. Terry Jones passed away in 2020.

Hopefully, they will find a way to work through it. Monty Python's Flying Circus was one of the best sketch comedy shows because of what these guys were able to accomplish together and as a fan, it’s sad that they may not be getting along.