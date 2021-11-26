Morpheus Absolutely Looks Cooler Than Ever In Last Matrix Resurrections Image

Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and its fantastic trailer has fans excited and asking questions in a true Matrix fashion. The film is only a few weeks away from being available to watch, and it’s getting ready for its December 22nd release with some super cool promotional images. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is confirmed to be playing Morpheus, and he looks cooler than ever in the latest Matrix Resurrections image.

Matrix Resurrections seems to be continuing and rebooting the franchise simultaneously, and the most apparent evidence of that is the casting of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus. The movie is rebooting the franchise in some ways and rebooting one of its iconic characters, getting one of the best actors available for the role. The latest image of the new look Morpheus is amazing has fans excited to see him in action in the film. Here is the post from his Instagram :

The stylishness that you would expect from a Matrix movie is on full display in the image of Morpheus, and Abdul-Mateen II looks the part in a genuinely phenomenal suit wielding guns while, of course, running on a wall. The original Matrix films were revolutionary with their action and stylistic choices. Resurrections looks to continue that trend with some out-of-this-world visuals different from any other movie out.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has addressed taking over as Morpheus after Laurence Fishburne , saying that the new film provides a new narrative that makes a new Morpheus possible. Fishburne was constantly asked if he would be returning ever since the film was announced, was unsure why he wasn’t brought back . With Resurrections assumingly starting a new wave of Matrix films, there is always the possibility that Fishburne could return in some capacity since literally anything is possible with these movies.

Morpheus isn’t the only character who has a new look, with Keanu Reeves sporting long hair as seen in the new poster for the film , in what would be a much different-looking Neo than in the originals. The film looks to have some lighter moments shown in the trailer that gives a slightly different vibe to the original, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has stated that there are some comedic elements to the film.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has some major upcoming movies coming out to stack on top of an already growing portfolio of big movies like this year’s Candyman, including the upcoming Aquaman 2 and, of course, Matrix 4. Warner Brothers is open for more Matrix films , and hopefully, the film lives up to the hype so we can get more of Abdul-Mateen’s Morpheus and all the returning and new characters the film promises.