Keanu Reeves Looks Sage With Long Hair In Fun New Matrix Resurrections Poster

As the news of a fourth Matrix movie started to break, the world rejoiced that Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus would be returning. With new, mysterious co-stars and fresh incarnations for some of the returning figures, it’s enough to make fans of the original trilogy go “whoa.” Buckle up friends, because Keanu Reeves looks sage with long hair in this fun new Matrix Resurrections poster

Released into the world by Warner Bros . , both in poster form and as the official site’s background, is a gorgeous new look at the third sequel to The Wachowskis’ groundbreaking saga. It’s an image that sees Reeves standing alongside fellow returning Matrix vet Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as newcomers like Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. However, as you see for yourself just why this poster is absolutely beautiful to behold, you’re probably going to wish they still released wallpapers of the official art:

(Image credit: Warner Bros / Village Roadshow Pictures)

Prepare to jack into where it all began, as The Matrix Resurrections returns to the source, in theaters and HBO Max, on December 21st.

