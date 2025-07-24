I Just Found A Fun New Coincidence Between The Incredibles And The New Fantastic Four

If you’re a fan of Disney, you’ve obviously heard of the best Pixar films or many of the upcoming MCU movies . The two franchises may be the corporation's primary moneymakers. However, I must admit that I never really found much overlap between the two.

That makes some sense. It’s animation versus live-action; why would there be much crossover unless it was on purpose? But, thanks to the internet and some sleuthing, I actually discovered a funny coincidence between The Incredibles and Marvel’s latest drop, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

The Incredibles, One Of Pixar's Best Films, Has A Runtime Of 1 Hour And 55 Minutes

If you love Pixar, you have heard of The Incredibles. Hands down, it is one of the best films that the company has made. There’s a reason Incredibles 3 is in the works and we’re already excited. Incredibles 2 was the best superhero movie of 2018. We love this franchise.

The runtime of the film 1 hour and 55 minutes, which is not that long overall, but certainly a little longer than most animated films. For a superhero movie, though, that’s a decent amount of time.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Has The Exact Same Runtime

However, I found a curious coincidence: the new Marvel film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has the same runtime. According to Superhero Hype , the length of the 2025 movie release is 1 hour and 55 minutes. That is something that doesn’t normally happen in the MCU (many superhero movies are significantly longer than average), but I have to admit – this has me hyped. A lot.

The fact that it has the same runtime as Incredibles actually makes me a lot more excited for First Steps for one reason.

I Think It Bodes Well For The Marvel Film That It's The Same Runtime As One Of The Best Pixar Films

(Image credit: Marvel/Pixar)

I was excited for this film. The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ marketing has been excellent, the cast is stellar, and of course, I’m going to enjoy any new MCU film. However, I feel even more confident now that I know the runtime.

Because these movies tend to run longer; I actually think this is a good sign for the film. Usually, a shorter film means that the story is tight and condensed, and it didn’t need to be fluffed with a lot of filler for fans to watch. You’ll be on the edge of your seat the entire time, which makes it even better.

I just had to point this fact out. It's such a fun coincidence, and it gets me hyped for the tale we're about to witness.

If the story is as tight and condensed as The Incredibles was, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will have a lot going for it. I'm planning to be in the theater hyping it up, after years and years of waiting. When it’s over, I’m most likely going to go home and rewatch the Incredibles for the millionth time because I’m going to need my superhero fix.