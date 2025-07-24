If And Just Like That Doesn't Break Up Carrie And Aidan Soon I Am Going To Absolutely Lose It

Sex and the City is a HBO show that got people talking, and it's remained a vital part of pop culture for decades. It's spinoff, And Just Like That, is in the midst of Season 3 for those with a Max subscription, and I religiously watch every Thursday. The season has been fun, but if Carrie and Aidan don't break up soon I'm going to absolutely lose it.

Season 3 of And Just Like That picked up right where we let things left off, with Carrie living alone in her gorgeous new townhouse while having a long distance relationship with Aidan. While she maintains she's happy, I've got to say that it seems like a miserable state of affairs. Every episode makes me more upset that Sarah Jessica Parker's signature character is in this hostage situation, especially as we meet dreamy possible new love interests.

Aidan Has Been A Pretty Awful Boyfriend This Season

Aidan asking Carrie to put her life on hold for a whopping five years took me aback, but the fact that he's been such a dud of a partner for our protagonist on And Just Like That is making me absolutely bonkers. You'd think that he'd be bending over backwards to make sure she's happy during this time in romantic purgatory, but it seems like he's almost not considering her feelings at all.

Aidan's return in Season 2 was an exciting prospect... until we saw what it was like being in a long distance relationship with him. He doesn't text back, he doesn't call, he doesn't even let her know when he's coming to visit "their" home in New York.

Him breaking the vintage window was bad enough, but seeing him come between Carrie's creative partnership with her neighbor Duncan sent me over the edge. I just feel like everything is all about Aidan... and not in a good way.

While Miranda's my favorite character in Season 3, Aidan is most certainly at the bottom of the list. Obviously the season is not over yet, so there's still a chance for him to have redemption. Although I'd prefer a good old fashioned break-up... just not a Post-it. Honestly I'd prefer Berger at this point.

Carrie Just Doesn't Seem Happy To Me

Throughout Season 3, Carrie's friends have listened to her talk about her relationship with Aidan. Time and time again she insists she's happy, but I'm not buying it. In fact, I'm not sure even Carrie believes herself. Just look at how she blew up at Miranda the last time she brought it up.

Her unhappiness seems to me magnified anytime we get to see Carrie flirting with one of the new potential suitors this season. While her landscape architect Adam ended up being a love interest for Seema, Duncan is still seemingly on the table. Their chemistry is solid, and I'd love to see things get romantic. First, we're going to have to get rid of Aidan.

New episodes of And Just Like That air Thursdays on HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We're nearly at the finale, so it feels like just about anything could happen.