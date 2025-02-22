5 Movies That Portray Elderly Characters In A Thoughtful And Original Way

There are so many inspiring movies about getting older that show we don’t need to dread the process of aging. Plenty of stars over the age of 50 have shown that eventually hitting retirement can mean fun, adventure, and joy, proving that life isn’t over yet. Compared to the stereotypes of the elderly being frail or forgetful, here are five movies that portray these senior protagonists thoughtfully and originally.

(Image credit: David Bolen/Magnolia Pictures)

Thelma (2024)

Starring Nebraska’s June Squibb, Thelma's about a 93-year-old woman who gets scammed into sending $10,000 to a stranger pretending to be her grandson. Compared to accepting defeat, she decides with the help of a friend and her grandson to track down the scammer and get her money back.

While you’re quick for your heart to break seeing poor Thelma get taken advantage of, your feelings of pity quickly fade away when you see how well the movie handles aging . As the retired woman felt inspired to see Tom Cruise doing crazy stunts in his movies , she decided to take a risk and not let being in her ‘90s stop her from getting back what was stolen.

We see Thelma ride like the wind on her scooter (with Squibb doing her own stunt work ), rolling over beds, and gun-handling. Sure, Thelma may still have challenges as a senior citizen, but the comedy was original and thoughtful for having an elderly main character drive the story without feeling dependent on the younger characters around her.

Thelma is available with your Hulu subscription .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Intern (2015)

Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro really are at their charming best in The Intern. The plot follows an e-commerce fashion company, run by Jules Austin, that takes elderly folk as interns. Compared to the stereotypes of retirees portrayed as frail, out of touch, or grumpy, De Niro’s Ben Whittaker defies those tropes. He’s portrayed as a go-with-the-flow guy who uses his wisdom to impart effective business strategies to Jules and help his young colleagues with their personal problems.

While Ben had old-school methods like wearing a suit to work and carrying a briefcase, he was also interested in learning from those younger than him. For instance, he educated himself on how Facebook worked and the realities of stay-at-home fatherhood. Not to mention, Ben still made retirement look enjoyable; like being willing to go on dates and maintaining an active social life. The Nancy Meyers comedy is a thoughtful and original one showing that getting older doesn’t mean your life story is over. Senior citizens can still be useful to the next generation just as younger generations can teach them in return.

The Intern is available to rent on various streaming platforms.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Secondhand Lions (2003)

When teenage boy Walter got sent to live with his two great-uncles by his mother, little did he know that Hub and Garth had plenty of adventures worthy of an Indiana Jones movie during their youth. But, even though these two men grew to be elderly, they still had spirit in them during their retirement to recklessly fly airplanes, fight teenagers in bars, shoot at traveling salesmen, and more. They treated aging not as an excuse to wither away, but to celebrate life while they still have liveliness in them.

Not only is Secondhand Lions important for Hub and Garth portraying the elderly in thoughtful, original ways, but the lioness herself. That's right, the uncles ordered a tame, retired circus lion that Walter kept as a pet named Jasmine. This lion may have been aging too, but she still had a lot of vibrancy in her when she cared for and protected Walter like her own cub. If goes to show that if there’s still adventure in someone or something’s soul, age won’t stop that spirit from unleashing.



Secondhand Lions is available to watch for free with ads on YouTube .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Cocoon (1985)

Directed by Ron Howard, Cocoon certainly offers a whimsical yet original ode to aging. Before aliens made their way toward a Florida retirement home, the elderly residents felt physically limited or lonely. Then once the aliens put a “life force” into a pool next to the retirement home, the elderly who snuck into the pool began feeling rejuvenated. They could dance like no one’s watching, climb trees, and have more energy than ever. The “life force” woke up the youthful personalities stuck in the residents’ aging bodies.

Even though Cocoon is a sci-fi film, its fantasy themes still hit hard with reality. As the aliens gave the elderly residents a choice to go home with them (where they’ll be immortal), this made them question if they’re ready to chase new adventures or accept the natural order of mortality. The originality and thoughtfulness of the Academy Award-winning flick used aliens as a catalyst for a journey about the fears, hope, and possibilities that come with getting older.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Up (2009)

Compared to other animated movies or shows where old folks are portrayed as a punchline, Up beautifully defied the formula for Pixar and family films in general. The first ten minutes provided a gut-wrenching yet beautiful sequence of a couple who’s known each other since childhood. Carl and Ellie hit many milestones true to life like owning a house, jobs, pregnancy, miscarriage, and Ellie’s death during old age that’s bound to lead you to tears . With animated movies normally designed to make kids laugh, the Academy Award-winning Pixar movie offered audiences a dose of reality that set the stage for Carl’s motivation to have an adventure during his old age.

Because it was Ellie’s dream for her and Carl to have an adventure in Paradise Falls before her passing, Carl strung thousands of balloons to their house to go there. Boy Scout Russell became an accidental stowaway and a storm disrupted plans by blowing everyone away to South America. Through each obstacle, Carl discovered there were opportunities for new adventures motivated by his love for Ellie. Compared to a sidekick or a comic relief, Carl is a complex human being, driving Up's story by providing a refreshingly thoughtful and original take on aging gracefully.

Up is available with your Disney+ subscription .

It can be thrilling to watch a movie that gives you optimism for when you reach old age compared to dreading it. As the mentioned movies prove, showing the elderly in an original way shows getting older does not mean that life withers away. With a youthful spirit and an optimistic view, there’s always room for more experiences and thrills.