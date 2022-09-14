'My Policeman' Video Review: Harry Styles Shines In Leading Role

By Hannah Saulic, Corey Chichizola
"My Policeman" starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson has premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and puts Styles' acting chops to the test. In this spoiler-free review, CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic and Corey Chichizola discuss the heartbreaking yet hopeful drama. Plus, buckle up Harry Styles fans, because “Don’t Worry Darling” has nothing on the sex scenes in “My Policeman.”

