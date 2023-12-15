Following Napoleon And Ahead Of Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott Has Boarded A Cool-Sounding Action Thriller

Ridley Scott may be 86 years old, but the legendary filmmaker behind Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, among many other beloved films, has been bringing audiences movie after movie lately, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Following the recent release of Napoleon and since we know Gladiator 2 is next on the horizon among upcoming 2024 movies , Scott has just found one of his next directorial projects, and it’s an exciting action thriller.

Scott is now set to direct an adaptation of a short story called BOMB from Kevin McMullin, per Deadline . While you shouldn’t expect the movie in the near future, it’s an exciting new project for the filmmaker. McMullin is writing the movie adaptation of his short story, which is being produced by 20th Studios and Scott’s production company, Scott Free. So, it's for sure something to look out for.

What Is Ridley Scott’s Action Thriller About?

BOMB is a thriller that follows a character named Frankie Ippolito, a hostage negotiator who is called into his job the night before his wedding in London to work a situation taking place in Piccadilly Circus. The situation is a man who has parked himself next to a construction site and stands on an unexploded bomb from World War II. He will only talk to Ippolito, whom he has a past with.

The movie’s premise sounds tense and exciting, and reportedly asks Ridley Scott to cast a young actor. The report also claims that BOMB could have “franchise potential” as well. Considering the filmmaker has been making a lot of historical epics as of late, it will be interesting to see Scott jump into a different genre following Napoleon and Gladiator 2.

What’s Going On With Gladiator 2?

Our Ridley Scott Interview (Image credit: Sony Pictures) Ridley Scott Interview | Stanley Kubrick Stories, Reuniting With Joaquin Phoenix & More

As BOMB goes through the script writing and development phase, Gladiator 2 is currently well into production ahead of its theatrical release date on November 22, 2024. The movie began shooting in June before filming was paused due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Scott is reportedly back on set as of early December. While promoting Napoleon, the filmmaker told CinemaBlend how he intended to film Gladiator 2 in an incredible 52 days after making Napoleon in 61 days.

Gladiator 2 will star Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal as the adult version of Lucius Verus after Spencer Treat Clark previously played the character as a kid in the original movie. Per Scott’s comments, Gladiator 2 will see Lucius as a man who’s been living in the wilderness for years without connection to his mother, Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla, when the sequel begins. The Gladiator 2 cast will feature the return of Nielsen in her role along with Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn and May Calamawy.

As we wait for Ridley Scott’s next projects, you can check out Napoleon in theaters now.