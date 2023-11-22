Ridley Scott Interview | Stanley Kubrick Stories, Reuniting With Joaquin Phoenix & More

Powered by RedCircle

The legendary director Ridley Scott returns to the show to discuss reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for their latest film, Napoleon. We get into his approach to directing, and shooting battle scenes at a massive scale, his interactions with Stanley Kubrick during Alien and Blade Runner, and more. We also get his reaction to Christopher Nolan’s praise of the director during our Oppenheimer interview earlier this year.

Stick around after the interview for Jake’s own review of the film, which he recommends you go see in a theater if you can.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:27 - Ridley Scott Interview

00:34:43 - Napoleon Review

00:45:17 - Outro

