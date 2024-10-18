A New American Psycho Movie Has Been Announced, And I’m Jazzed About The Director Who’s Being Lined Up To Helm It

Before he was tapped to play Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Christian Bale was arguably best known for his portrayal of serial Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, the Mary Harron-directed film adaptation of the same-named novel by Bret Easton Ellis. American Psycho was met with polarizing reaction upon its release in 2000, but it’s since developed a cult following. Now the word’s come in that Ellis’ novel will be adapted for the silver screen once again, and I’m jazzed to hear that Luca Guadagnino is being lined up to direct it.

It’s been announced that Lionsgate is in final negotiations with the Call Me by Your Name and Challengers director to helm the new version of American Psycho based off a script by Scott Z. Burns. It’s also been clarified that this project, which Frenesy Films will produce, is not a remake of Bale’s American Psycho, but rather a new adaption of the original novel, perhaps indicating it will stay more faithful to the source material. Adam Fogelson, the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, said in a statement:

We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.

Originally published in 1991, the American Psycho novel delivered a first-person account of Patrick Bateman’s life as a wealthy investment banker in public and a serial killer in secret. Bret Easton Ellis’ book has been considered highly controversial and has even been had its sales restricted or outright banned in various countries because of its graphic depiction of violence. Mary Harron co-wrote the 2000 movie’s screenplay with Guinevere Turner, and a big American Psycho behind-the-scenes fact is it was originally supposed to star Leonardo DiCaprio and be directed by Oliver Stone.

A direct-to-video sequel titled American Psycho 2 starring Mila Kunis was released in 2002, but it barely had any connection to its predecessor and was a critical failure. This new Lionsgate adaptation, on the other hand, is clearly being set up as a major release, as evidenced by the studio courting Luca Guadagnino. Considering how many critical hits the director has turned out over the years, which also include Suspiria and Bones and All, I’m intrigued to see how American Psycho would turn out in his hands.

This news arrives ahead of Guadagnino’s newest movie, the Daniel Craig-led Queer, hitting the 2024 movies schedule on November 27 as a limited theatrical release. He’ll follow that up with After the Hunt, which stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, but doesn’t have a specific release date yet. CinemaBlend will keep tabs n what’s going on with Guadagnino’s version of American Psycho, and remember that the original movie can be streamed with both a Netflix subscription and a Paramount+ subscription.