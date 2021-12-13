The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years now, resulting in beloved franchises returning to theaters. Case in point: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s upcoming Scream movie, which will arrive shortly after the New Year. Although a new Scream image has me worried for one returning character.

Horror fans were delighted to learn that the trio of original Scream heroes would be returning for the new sequel: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. But there’s another familiar face set to appear: Scream 4’s Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks. But a new poster for the upcoming slasher has me worried she might not last long. Check out the image below,

I mean, how cool is that poster? Including a delightful catchphrase “The Killer is on this poster”, this is an awesome group shot of the starring cast of Scream. But considering how small Judy Hicks is when compared to the OG’s and the new characters, I have to wonder if she’ll meet a grisly fate at the hands of Ghostface.

The above image comes to us from the official social media of the Scream franchise. With the highly anticipated movie arriving shortly after the New Year, the marketing campaign for the fifth installment in Wes Craven’s franchise has been ramping up. Although as the directors confirmed, the first trailer contains some misdirects for the audience.

Judy Hicks debuted in Scream 4, and was one of the many red herrings for the possible identity of Ghostface. In the end deputy Judy managed to survive the massacre thanks to her kevlar vest ("wear the vest, save your chest") which allowed her to return for the new sequel. But Marley Shelton’s character only appears for a brief moment in the first trailer, so it’s unclear how meaty her role is.

While Judy Hicks' image in this Scream poster is relatively small, the same can't be said for her son Wes. 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette is playing on screen son, and he's one of the many teenagers filling out the cast. We'll just have to see if the Hicks family survives when Ghostface returns to Woodsboro to claim more lives.

The new Scream movie marks the first installment of the franchise since the death of Wes Craven, who helmed the previous four. But Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett seemingly have a ton of love for the late filmmaker's legacy, which is partly how they convinced actors like Neve Campbell to return to the franchise. Their work on Ready or Not also shows an ability to balance comedy and horror, which is key to the tone of Scream.

Luckily for the generations of Scream fans out there, our answers will be answered shortly as the movie arrives in theaters January 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.