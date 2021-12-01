Scream’s Courteney Cox Reveals What Gale Weathers Has Been Doing Since Wes Craven’s Last Sequel

The horror genre is built in massive franchises, and Wes Craven’s Scream is certainly no exception. The original 1996 movie changed slashers forever, and also featured the first appearance from the trio of franchise heroes like Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. And ahead of the new sequel, the Friends alum has revealed what Gale has been doing since Scream 4.

Courteney Cox’s iconic run as Gale Weathers came in stark juxtaposition to the “nice girl” persona that surrounded her as a result of playing Monica in Friends. The quick-talking journalist managed to survive the previous four installments, and moviegoers can’t wait to see her back on the big screen in the new Scream. Cox recently shared what the beloved character is going through when returning to the big screen, saying:

Gale now works on a morning show. She has the respect of a job where she gets to call the shots, and has an audience that is tuning in just for her. She’s in a better place, as far as her professional life goes. I don’t think that personally she’s in a great place. But, you know, she’s very selfish, so I’m not sure she’s ever going to be one to find happiness in that way.

No wonder Gale Weathers is rocking her signature bright suit combos. It’s because she’s back on the air in the new Scream, working on a morning show. While this seems like a dream job for the cunning reporter, Courteney Cox also revealed that her signature character won’t be pleased that easily.

Courteney Cox’s comments to Total Film (via Hello Sidney ) are sure to be intriguing for the generations of Scream fans out there. In the last movie, Gale Weathers was cooped up in Woodsboro and attempting to write a new book while married to Dewey . Following their horrifying attack at the hands of Sidney’s cousin Jill, smart money says she had plenty to write about after Scream 4. Perhaps that’s how she snagged this exciting new job.

While fans were given an update about Gale’s career, Courteney Cox failed to reveal where her relationship with David Arquette’s Dewey currently stands. In the limited footage the two aren’t in any shots together, which makes me think they might have broken up. And while Gale is thriving, Dewey seems a bit worse for the wear in the trailers. As a reminder, you can check it out below,

The upcoming Scream movie featured a ton of new characters, while also starring the original trio of franchise heroes. It should be interesting to see how directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett balance this ensemble, and find a way to connect legacy characters with the young cast. Also joining the likes of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette is Marley Shelton, who debuted as Judy Hicks in Scream 4.