The Next Jurassic World Movie Has Two Huge Rumors That Could Mean Big Things For Scarlett Johansson And Company, And I Need To Talk This Out

Greetings to those who are keeping their eyes firmly on the upcoming 2025 movies , and a firm hello to those of you who are looking forward to the next chapter of the Jurassic Park Universe ! It’s that particular subject I’m looking to discuss at the moment, as there are two pretty huge rumors being reported about director Gareth Edwards’ turn at bat in a world where dinosaurs once again roam the earth.

The Latest Jurassic Sequel Has A Potential Name

An alleged US Patent Office filing popped up recently that claims to have a name for the new Jurassic World film has been speculated. Which, if this happens to be accurate, currently stands as Jurassic World Rebirth. It’s a promising title, but I’m still throwing a bit of salt on this, as it’s not confirmed by any sort of officially-issued details.

The title could change at any moment, and to be completely honest, I’m not sure if that filing above is totally legit. However, there is something else that’s got the gears turning in my mind. That’s thanks to some more recently spotted footage that claims to have captured some of the filming process for Jurassic World 4.

Those details are also pretty speculative, but between what’s been seen and heard, an overall picture seems to be forming. Let's venture further into the raptor hole, shall we?

(Image credit: Universal)

Director Gareth Edwards Has Allegedly Been Overheard Giving Some Interesting Jurassic Direction

Despite what we may have interpreted from Colin Jost’s Jurassic World 4 talk , it appears that Scarlett Johansson is still filming her role for this upcoming flick. That much has been alleged thanks to a couple of videos and rundowns coming out of the movie’s current shooting location of Malta, which have been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) . But that’s not even the most exciting part, as director Gareth Edwards was reported to be yelling the following direction in one of those videos:

Look out, here he comes!

Now unless The Creator writer/director is making the semi-common mistake of misgendering the dinosaurs, we could be dealing with another Isla Sorna scenario. Remember, all the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World are female, except for special cases of exception. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Indoraptor was created as a male hybrid, and those good ol' frog DNA creations in the first two films found a way to make more dinosaurs through the spontaneous generation of male dinos.

So bringing in more big boys to roam around in the Jurassic landscape would be a pretty huge idea, but not a totally unfamiliar one. In terms of what was being seen in one of the videos, those directions were being yelled during a huge water-based scene that was supposed to see a boat under attack by this unknown prehistoric menace.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone who was able to visit Malta for a special Jurassic World Dominion junket a couple summers ago, I can say that this does look like it was being filmed at the Malta Film Studios, which has a massive water tank to shoot aquatic mayhem such as this. That detail in particular has set into motion a larger theory of what could be happening overall.

(Image credit: Universal)

A Larger Picture Is Starting To Form With Jurassic World Rebirth

So with a potential title of Jurassic World Rebirth, a whisper of male dinosaurs being present, and a scene of aquatic terror falling into line, what could this mean for the next chapter? Well, Scarlett Johansson and her compatriots may be headed to Isla Sorna, which would reintroduce the island for the first time since 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park. If I’m being honest, it makes perfect sense.

Not only does this align with Jurassic World 4’s first story details about “going back to the Island,” but going through those details above reminds me of how Jurassic Park III had its own harrowing moment of a boat trying to evade a swimming Spinosaurus. Revisiting this corner of Michael Crichton's Jurassic lore is a smart move, as the riches of the former factory floor to John Hammond’s living biological attractions could be used for anything: dinosaur preservation, shady private business interests or just good old plot inspiration.

What’s more, maybe we’re about to see a wider Jurassic World at work, as we could explore the rest of the Los Cinco Muertes island chain that Site B was a part of. As this chapter marks Jurassic Park writer David Koepp’s franchise return , and he put those landmasses on the board through some exposition, this could be the key to a “rebirth” of sorts.

The franchise could see itself reinvented by another round of secluded adventure, complete with never before seen dinosaurs to match this uncharted territory. And with a post-Jurassic World Dominion world potentially on the table, who knows what's waiting in those places that InGen, BioSyn or Mantah Corp may not have been so upfront about?