Scarlett Johansson Has Already Filmed Her Jurassic World Movie And It Was Colin Jost Who Spoiled The News. I’m Pumped Anyway
Scarlett Johansson is already working on the next Jurassic World movie.
The news that a new Jurassic World movie was on the way and that it would be part of the 2025 movie schedule, was met with some excitement from fans who enjoy watching people get eaten by dinosaurs. Those fans have been waiting for new information about the film. Still, the movie seems to be pretty good at keeping secrets, considering the film has begun production without any major announcement.
On the one hand, the new Jurassic World needed to be filming around now, as the Jurassic World 4 release date is already set for July 2, 2025. Part of the surprise of the film’s announcement earlier this year was how quickly it was going to be out. We hadn’t heard much else about the movie, but Colin Jost, husband to star Scarlett Johansson , revealed to the New York Times that his wife is already hard at work on the movie, saying…
Some details of the Jurassic World 4 production had been released, and we knew the movie would be shot in Thailand first. As such, while Johansson wasn't filming the movie when this profile was written, she's likely only begun her work on it.
Either way, as a Jurassic Park franchise fan, I’m certainly excited. Knowing that the movie is on the way and will be here in less than a year is great news. Considering the script for the movie was basically done when the movie was announced, and now the film has been in production under director Gareth Edwards without anybody really talking about it, we may not learn a great deal more about what the movie will be until the first trailers hit. I’m already looking forward to that day.
Based on what Scarlett Johansson’s co-stars are saying, it sounds like she may be the perfect person to lead the new film. Rupert Friend, who is also part of the Jurassic World 4 cast, says that Johansson is a unique actress on set who is engaged with the production in ways few actors are. He told the Times…
It sounds like filming Jurassic World 4, or whatever it ends up being called, was a great experience for everybody, and that only bodes well for the final production. Next July is looking very exciting.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.