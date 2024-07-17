Scarlett Johansson Has Already Filmed Her Jurassic World Movie And It Was Colin Jost Who Spoiled The News. I’m Pumped Anyway

The news that a new Jurassic World movie was on the way and that it would be part of the 2025 movie schedule, was met with some excitement from fans who enjoy watching people get eaten by dinosaurs. Those fans have been waiting for new information about the film. Still, the movie seems to be pretty good at keeping secrets, considering the film has begun production without any major announcement.

On the one hand, the new Jurassic World needed to be filming around now, as the Jurassic World 4 release date is already set for July 2, 2025. Part of the surprise of the film’s announcement earlier this year was how quickly it was going to be out. We hadn’t heard much else about the movie, but Colin Jost, husband to star Scarlett Johansson , revealed to the New York Times that his wife is already hard at work on the movie, saying…

She was just filming Jurassic Park, so she’s thinking of everything in terms of delicate ecosystems.

Some details of the Jurassic World 4 production had been released, and we knew the movie would be shot in Thailand first. As such, while Johansson wasn't filming the movie when this profile was written, she's likely only begun her work on it.

Either way, as a Jurassic Park franchise fan, I’m certainly excited. Knowing that the movie is on the way and will be here in less than a year is great news. Considering the script for the movie was basically done when the movie was announced, and now the film has been in production under director Gareth Edwards without anybody really talking about it, we may not learn a great deal more about what the movie will be until the first trailers hit. I’m already looking forward to that day.

Based on what Scarlett Johansson’s co-stars are saying, it sounds like she may be the perfect person to lead the new film. Rupert Friend, who is also part of the Jurassic World 4 cast, says that Johansson is a unique actress on set who is engaged with the production in ways few actors are. He told the Times…

There’s an old adage in acting. When people are looking at the script or their lines for the day, they go, ‘BS, BS, BS, my bit, BS, BS, my bit, my bit, BS, BS.’ Scarlett is the complete contrary of that,” he added. “She, in real life, actually asks you a question and wants to know the answer. You would be surprised how many people get so wrapped up in their world, their hotel room, their agent, their head shot, their latest deal, their Oscar. Scarlett really sets the tone for a movie of collaborators who are treating each other with courtesy and a fair amount of dirty jokes.

It sounds like filming Jurassic World 4, or whatever it ends up being called, was a great experience for everybody, and that only bodes well for the final production. Next July is looking very exciting.