O.J. Simpson Responds To Rumors That He’s Khloé Kardashian’s Father Following Years Of Speculation

Though they didn’t truly rise to prominence until the 2000s, the Kardashian-Jenners have been public figures for quite some time. With that in mind, there are a few long-standing rumors that have surrounded the socialites for years now. One of those involves O.J. Simpson, who was friends with the late Robert Kardashian. For decades, people have speculated that Simpson is the true father of Robert’s youngest daughter, Khloé Kardashian. Now, the legally embattled former football player is responding to the rumors regarding Khloé’s parentage.

Many have questioned Khloé Kardashian’s lineage due to her physical appearance. Because she’s much taller than her sisters and doesn’t quite resemble them in other respects, some believe there’s reason to be skeptical. Kris Jenner has shut down the rumors on multiple occasions, while Khloé seems to have mostly blocked out the noise. So what does O.J. Simpson think about the assumption that he fathered the reality TV star and businesswoman? Well, during his appearance on the Full Send Podcast , he flat-out denied having played a role in the star's conception:

The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even nowhere close to being true. It’s just that I’ve never been attracted to [Kris Jenner], and I’ve never suspected she was ever attracted to me. So that was never a case.

The former Buffalo Bill seemed pretty adamant while discussing the urban legend. Internestly, he also mentioned that he heard something about a “cook” being involved in that rumor but opted not to expand on the theory. During the chat, he also divulged whether he was ever truly attracted to the momager:

People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl, she was really nice. But you know, I was dating supermodels.

Much has been said about Kris Jenner and whether she truly had a child by another man during her marriage to Robert Kardashian. When arguing in favor of the notion, people point to the affair that Jenner has been open about. The media personality previously admitted that she regretted her bout moment of infidelity and said that it “broke up” her family. Nevertheless, she continues to declare that Robert is Khloé’s papa.

O.J. Simpson has a deep relationship with the famous family. In addition to being Simpson’s good friend, Robert Kardashian was also part of his legal team when he stood trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Kris Jenner was good friends with Brown Simpson and was drawn into the drama surrounding the case at the time. After the highly publicized legal situation ( which was dramatized on American Crime Story ), Kardashian and Simpson’s friendship reportedly broke down. Simpson doesn’t seem to have any kind of relationship with the family now, though Kim Kardashian did joke about him during her zinger-filled SNL monologue . The barbs later drew backlash from Brown Simpson’s sister (who also chastised Chris Rock for comments he made around that time).