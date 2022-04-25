Nic Cage Opens Up About Sentimental Exchange With A Fan Who Connected With One Of His Movies After Their Daughter Died

It’s an amazing feeling to know that one of your films has touched the heart of a fan. Nicolas Cage was fortunate enough to have an experience like that and this time, this fan encounter did not involve a home invasion and a fudgesicle . Nic Cage shares about a sentimental exchange he had with a fan who connected with him on one of his movies after the death of her daughter.

Nicolas Cage has had a massive film career that started in the 1980s with a small part in Fast Times in Ridgemont High that ranged from Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, and more. One of his films that tugged the heartstrings of one fan was his film with Meg Ryan called City of Angels where he played an angel who wished to be human after falling for a mortal woman. The son of director Francis Ford Coppola spoke to People about this heartwarming exchange.

I had a pretty poignant one last night. I was downstairs in the bar and I met a woman who said hello to me. She said that, sadly, her daughter had died in 1997 in a car accident. However, she said, 'Your movie came out' — a movie that I don't hear about very often, but which is a good movie called City of Angels — 'and every time I see the movie I feel like I'm with my daughter again,' because Meg's character had a car accident in the movie.

The City of Angels actor can relate to experiencing grief as he lost his mother, former dancer Joy Vogelsang when she died at 85. Cage used the money he earned from his recent roles ( which have had varying levels of success) to help his mother get the help she needed for her mental health issues. This all the more proves that the bond between a mother and their child will always be a strong one.

Sometimes, it can take hearing one special song to bring you back to a moment in your life that you will always hold dear. That’s what happened to Nicolas Cage’s fan as she continued to tell Cage about how City of Angels affected her and how heartwarming it was for one of his films to have such an impact.

She said, 'When the song comes on, the Alanis Morissette song, I'm re-bonded with my daughter. She was genuine, she was sincere, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, that's probably one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard.' It warmed my heart that my little movie could help in some way to that level.

If only all of us could have a beautiful impact on someone like Nicolas Cage did through our work. Cage continued to share with People about how even though he played a version of himself in his new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent , it is still fictionalized. The film presents Nicolas Cage prioritizing his career over the time he could have spent with his daughter. Interestingly enough, that sounds like a character from another film he was in called The Family Man. Well, luckily the Academy Award-winner still prioritizes his two sons, 31-year-old Weston and 16-year-old Kal-El, as well as the baby daughter he is expecting.