Talking Nicolas Cage's Films And Career With The 'Massive Talent' Filmmakers
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage? We’re in.
Nicholas Cage plays Nick Cage in one of our most anticipated movies of the year, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (also starring Pedro Pascal). Filmmakers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten joined us to discuss the journey of getting Cage on board, working with him to create a fictional version of himself that felt real, the creative ways they solved the production's many hurdles, and more.
Stick around through the interview as we also give our reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder’s first trailer. We also give our reviews for Robert Eggers’ The Northman and Massive Talent. Be sure to check out our interview with Eggers which dropped wherever you get your podcasts earlier this week.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:45 - Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten Interview
00:39:29 - Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reaction
00:50:20 - The Bad Guys Review / Darth Vader?
00:59:55 - The Northman Review
01:11:39 - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Review
01:19:52 - Our Favorite Ethan Hawke Movie
01:30:00 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
