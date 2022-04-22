Talking Nicolas Cage's Films And Career With The 'Massive Talent' Filmmakers

Powered by RedCircle

Nicholas Cage plays Nick Cage in one of our most anticipated movies of the year, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (also starring Pedro Pascal). Filmmakers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten joined us to discuss the journey of getting Cage on board, working with him to create a fictional version of himself that felt real, the creative ways they solved the production's many hurdles, and more.

Stick around through the interview as we also give our reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder’s first trailer. We also give our reviews for Robert Eggers’ The Northman and Massive Talent. Be sure to check out our interview with Eggers which dropped wherever you get your podcasts earlier this week.

00:04:45 - Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten Interview

00:39:29 - Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reaction

00:50:20 - The Bad Guys Review / Darth Vader?

00:59:55 - The Northman Review

01:11:39 - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Review

01:19:52 - Our Favorite Ethan Hawke Movie

01:30:00 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.