Masters Of The Universe Drops Its First Look At He-Man, And The Hero’s Sword Of Power Looks Amazing

Amazon MGM Studios has the power… to deliver the long-awaited Masters of the Universe reboot. After more than a decade and a half spent in development hell, the new He-Man movie finally began filming last month, with Nicholas Galitzine playing the lead hero, a.k.a. Prince Adam. We have more than a year to go until we can see Masters of the Universe play on the big screen, but today the first look at Galitzine’s He-Man dropped, and it’s the character’s Sword of Power that steals the show.

I should clarify, while this does indeed qualify as a first look, it’s lacking in Galitzine’s face. Instead, while we do get to see the actor’s impressive physique in character, it’s the Sword of Power that’s placed front and center.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

So… where can I get one of these for myself? I don’t need it to channel the power of Grayskull and turn me into a bulked-up hero who protects the people of Eternia, I just want to be able to hold into the air whenever I want. Ok, but seriously, this is an impressive Sword of Power for Masters of the Universe, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it looks in action next year, particularly when Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Adam uses it to turn into He-Man and when the blade is locked in battle with Skeletor, who’s being played by Jared Leto in this movie.

Much like 1987’s Masters of the Universe movie, this reboot is incorporating Earth as a major set piece its story, albeit in a significantly different way. In this version of the lore, a 10-year-old Prince Adam crash-lands on our planet, the home of his mother, Queen Marlena Glenn-Grayskull, played here by Charlotte Riley. He’s separated from the Sword of Power when this happens, and two decades later, Galitzine’s Adam takes back the Sword and travels back to Eternia and fights back against Skeleton and his forces.

Masters of the Universe’s other major players include Camilia Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, and James Purefoy as King Randor Grayskull, among other cool castings. Travis Knight is directing the feature and Chris Butler wrote the script. My fingers are crossed that before principal photography concludes, we’ll get a full look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, as I’d like to see how his version of the character compares to past iterations.

You can see Galitzine swinging the Sword of Power around when Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5, 2026. But if you’re looking for newer He-Man content to stream now, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the follow-up Revolution, and 2021’s animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series can all be accessed with a Netflix subscription.