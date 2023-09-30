10 Movies Starring Nicholas Galitzine To Watch If You Like The Red, White And Royal Blue Star

Nicholas Galitzine was perfectly cast as Henry in Red, White and Royal Blue . However, that is just one of many movies where he’s been the ideal actor for that role. He has perfectly played a prince in multiple movies, a gay hero in a few films, and even an aspiring musician in a movie or two. Nicholas Galitzine has had an interesting film career already. Hopefully, it continues to evolve with each new project.

If you are unfamiliar with Galitzine’s other projects, besides Red, White and Royal Blue, then look no further because he has plenty of movies to put on your radar. Let’s take a journey through the Nicholas Galitzine filmography.

(Image credit: Scoop Films)

The Beat Beneath My Feet (2014)

The Beat Beneath My Feet is a dramedy starring the late Luke Perry and Nicholas Galitzine. Galitzine plays a teen named Tom who dreams of the rockstar lifestyle. Perry plays his neighbor Steve who used to be a famous musician but a tragedy ended his career. Steve and Tom form an unlikely friendship as Steve teaches him how to gain confidence to perform.

The Beat Beneath My Feet is a dramedy that also combines experimental elements, such as musical dream sequences. It’s not Perry or Galitzine’s best movie or performance but it’s a low-stakes film that feels like a combination of a nostalgic Disney Original movie and a CW teen drama.

Stream The Beat Beneath My Feet on Peacock .

Rent/buy The Beat Beneath My Feet on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paladin)

High Strung (2016)

High Strung is a dance movie similar to the Step Up franchise. It includes random dance sequences that make you miss Step Up and long for the days of Center Stage. High Strung follows aspiring professional ballet dancer Ruby (Keenan Kampa) and aspiring professional violinist Johnnie (Nicholas Galitzine). She’s struggling to keep up at this elite professional arts school and he’s just trying to survive.

High Strung isn’t one of the best dance movies , but it’s a cute romantic one. You watch as Johnnie and Ruby work together to help achieve their dreams. Obviously, they also start to fall for each other. Yes, it has some Save the Last Dance elements thrown in as well.

Stream High Strung on Tubi.

Rent/buy High Strung on Amazon.

(Image credit: Icon Film Distribution)

Handsome Devil (2016)

Handsome Devil follows Ned (Fionn O’Shea) who is an outcast at his school for not worshipping rugby like the rest. Ned is also bullied by the other students at his all-boys boarding school about his sexuality. A new boy named Conor (Nicholas Galitzine) becomes his new roommate. Conor is one of the stars of the rugby team.

This makes Ned believe that he will also isolate and ostracize him. However, they bond and form a close friendship. It’s later revealed that Conor is gay. They both must navigate what that means in this world of toxic masculinity and casual homophobia. Handsome Devil is an underrated indie movie that more people need to watch, not only for Galitzine’s performance in it but for the writing as well. It’s one of the best movies on Peacock right now.

Stream Handsome Devil on Peacock.

Rent/buy Handsome Devil on Amazon.

(Image credit: Firefly Films)

The Changeover (2017)

The Changeover is a supernatural movie about a teen girl named Laura (Erana James) who must fight a sinister figure, Carmody (Timothy Spall) who wants to drain the life of her younger brother for his immortality. Sorensen (Nicholas Galitzine) is her love interest who guides her and helps her try to save her brother.

This is a film that’s a lot more supernatural than romantic but it’s an interesting story that feels quite dark, but that’s what gives it its character. The stakes feel real and you’re not confident that Laura can save her brother in time.

Stream The Changeover on Tubi.

Rent/buy The Changeover on Amazon .

(Image credit: A24)

Share (2019)

Share showcases the damaging effects of viral videos while also exploring sexual assault and reputation. Mandy (Rianne Barreto) discovers that a video of her has gone viral from a drunken night that she doesn’t remember. Nicholas Galitzine plays A.J., one of the main guys in the video and the focus of the investigation.

Because of Share’s subject matter, it’s not a film that’s lighthearted and happy. It’s a really dark movie that exposes the reality faced by many women and girls. It features fantastic performances by the cast, especially Barreto and Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Mandy’s mother.

Stream Share on Tubi.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The Craft: Legacy (2020)

The Craft Legacy is a continuation of the original Craft movie (confirmed by the movie’s ending ). It follows a new group of four teenage witches. Together they begin to hone and learn the limitations and strengths of their powers. It stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna. Nicholas Galitzine plays Timmy, the school bully who the girls reform using magic.

The Craft: Legacy does a good job of reforming Timmy in such a short time frame. He goes from an annoying, unlikable bully to a sweet and heartwarming boy. This is a testament to Galitzine’s acting abilities. With limited screen time, he’s able to be a convincing villain and likable character in the same movie.

Stream The Craft: Legacy on Starz.

Rent/buy The Craft: Legacy on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Cinderella (2021)

Cinderella is the Prime Video version starring Camila Cabello in the title role. It also features an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. Nicholas Galitzine plays Cinderella’s love interest, Prince Robert.

This Cinderella movie may not rank high on the charm scale but it has plenty of great musical moments. These fun musical moments include a rendition of “Somebody to Love” performed by Galitzine. Yes, similar to his The Idea of You co-star Anne Hathaway’s Ella Enchanted version.

Stream Cinderella on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Purple Hearts (2022)

Purple Hearts is a Netflix original movie about a songwriter and a marine who get married to receive military benefits. It stars Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine as Cassie and Luke. This fake dating movie goes the extra mile by making it a fake marriage film. Cassie and Luke’s relationship starts off awkwardly because they don’t really know each other, but it grows into something deeper the longer they’re together.

Carson and Galitzine have great chemistry so you can’t help but root for them to figure it all out and continue to trick the government.

Stream Purple Hearts on Netflix.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Bottoms (2023)

Bottoms is a comedy about two lesbian high school kids who form a women’s fight club in order to try to hook up with their crushes. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star. The Bottoms cast also includes Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, and Miles Fowler. Galitzine plays Jeff, the star of the football team and Isabel’s (Havana Rose Liu) boyfriend.

This is by far Galitzine’s funniest performance. Jeff is a standout character in a film full of them. He’s the type of ridiculous that makes him awful but slightly endearing.

Rent/buy Bottoms on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Red, White and Royal Blue (2023)

Red, White and Royal Blue is a romantic comedy about a British prince and the son of the President of the United States falling in love. It stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex and Henry. Book fans can appreciate how closely the movie follows the book on which it's based, and Galitzine and Perez's amazing on-screen chemistry. They expertly transport Alex and Henry from page to screen.

Red, White and Royal Blue and Bottoms are a perfect movie night combination because they show Galitzine’s acting versatility. He plays serious and earnest Henry in the Prime original and silly, silly Jeff in Bottoms.

Stream Red, White and Royal Blue on Prime Video.

Nicholas Galitzine continues to take on interesting projects that highlight his potential to eventually become a household name. Catch Nicholas Galitzine next starring alongside Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You and in the miniseries Mary & George.