Mary And George Star Nicholas Galitzine Shot Four Sex Scenes In One Day, And He Explained Why He's 'Proud' Of Them

There are several parts of acting that fascinate others. Crying on command seems like a magic trick, being able to successfully speak in a non-native accent impresses, and of course, performing intimate scenes with another actor can be hard to comprehend. For many, it’s just a strange part of the job that has gotten a lot of focus as boundaries and standards have changed. Nicholas Galitzine recently spoke on his own experience with filming intimate moments on his new show Mary & George, and he revealed he had to perform four different sex scenes in one day.

The 29-year-old actor recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the Starz series he leads with Julianne Moore that just premiered on the 2024 TV schedule, and about new challenges he faced while playing the historical George character on the show. Due to the way the filming schedule was set up, Galitzine had four different sex scenes to shoot on the same day. He described the awkwardness of approaching the scenes, saying:

There was one day where we did about four sex scenes in one day. I was going from room to room meeting strangers and saying, 'Hi, I am Nick, nice to meet you. Okay, this is the position we're going to be in.’

It’s certainly a strange circumstance to meet someone, but in the world of screen acting, I’m sure this happens all the time. Even though the situation was less than ideal, Galitzine still prioritized making sure everyone was as comfortable as possible.

By working with intimacy coordinators and his scene partners, the actor also expressed that he was proud of the work he did, and how it served the character. He explained:

You vicariously live through this man's sense of power. It's an incredibly empowering feeling. We had such a wonderful intimacy coordinator, and for the day players who came in for these singular scenes, I hope I made them feel comfortable. But I'm so proud of all that work that we did together.

Galitzine isn’t the only person in Hollywood who has recently praised the involvement of intimacy coordinators during sex scenes. Kristen Stewart applauded the intimacy coordinator on Love Lies Bleeding for making the situation more freeing, and Shonda Rhimes has spoken on their positive use while shooting sex scenes in Bridgerton. Even though they are no one’s favorite part of the job, I’m glad people are prioritizing actors' safety and comfort, and using the scenes to enhance the story as Galitzine said.

Even though the Mary & George star is still early in his film career, he has been in a number of sex scenes, so his own comfort with the practice may have grown over time. He was the star of the R-rated LGBTQ+ romance film, Red, White, and Royal Blue, which featured a number of steamy scenes. In addition, his latest film project with Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You, also promises some sexy sequences. At this point, Galitzine is a pro, so it’s nice to hear that he also has focused on prioritizing the other actor’s comfort during intimacy scenes, as well as his own.

You can see Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George, which is one of the most exciting series available on Starz, now. Fans of the Bottoms actor should also check out our feature on other films to watch starring Galitzine.