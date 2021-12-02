Nightmare Alley Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Bradley Cooper’s New Movie
Guillermo del Toro's noir tale with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett has screened for critics.
The last time Guillermo del Toro directed a feature film it was The Shape of Water and it went on to be named Best Picture at the Academy Awards. And so, it would make a lot of sense to pay attention to del Toro’s next movie, the dark noir tale Nightmare Alley. Critics have now had a chance to see the new movie starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and even more impressive stars, and while it’s not being reviewed quite as warmly as the last movie, this is still a film you’ll likely want to check out.
CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes reviewed Nightmare Alley and he was a big fan of Guillermo del Toro’s journey into noir. He gave the film a perfect five star review, and lauded the impressive cast and the remarkable story with equal measure, saying...
But he’s not the only one who has fallen for Guillermo del Toro’s noir remake. THR is equally smitten with the film. It’s an incredibly dark story, practically the definition of noir, but it shines no less brightly for what it is able to accomplish...
Nightmare Alley is a remake of a 1947 film (itself based on a 1946 novel) and stars Bradley Cooper as a man who falls in with a traveling carnival, and falls in love with one of the performers while learning the ways of being a mentalist himself. Eventually he moves on to greener pastures, but in doing so his reach exceeds his grasp.
Most of the praise on the screen is going to the two main leads. Bradley Cooper is getting his share of praise for playing a character who is utterly unsympathetic, and yet, one we still follow all the way to the end. But Cate Blanchett, who plays a psychologist who joins forces with Cooper’s character, may be the true star, as Slashfilm says…
However, while Nightmare Alley may be a cautionary tale about the dangers of overgrown ambition, there are some critics who ultimately feel that the movie itself is actually that. The Playlist says the movie tries to do a lot, but succeeds at very little of it, explaining...
While certainly not all critics love the new movie, most do, and so it seems likely that audiences will finds something to appreciate here. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley arrives in theaters December 17
