Bradley Cooper Reads The Mind Of Cate Blanchett And More In Guillermo Del Toro's Final Nightmare Alley Trailer

Some people might think that, for the most part, 2021’s movie rundown is pretty much finished. Though if you pay attention to the awards season chatter, or even if you’re just looking out for Spider-Man: No Way Home, you’d know December is a pretty big month. It’s about to get bigger, as Guillermo del Toro’s final trailer for his latest film Nightmare Alley shows Bradley Cooper reading the mind of Cate Blanchett, and a whole lot more, in bloody detail.

As Searchlight Pictures is positioning this film for an awards qualifying run, the promotional machine is starting to rev up rather fiercely. Our latest look at Stan Kenton (Bradley Cooper) includes everything from a lie detector test to good old fashioned noir movie seduction. The one thing you won’t find in here is the del Toro staple of supernatural monsters, and that’s for good reason. In the world of author William Lindsay Gresham’s source novel, humanity is the beast, and its denizens can shed blood just fine without any powers.

Nightmare Alley will invite viewers into its web of deceit, only in theaters, on December 17th.

