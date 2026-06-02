Power Ballad Reviews Are In. Does Paul Rudd And Nick Jonas’ Musical Dramedy Hit The Right Note With Critics?
The movie is in limited release now.
There’s no denying that Paul Rudd is great in a buddy comedy (see I Love You, Man, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and everybody’s favorite cringe comedy, Friendship), and Nick Jonas is obviously an appropriate choice to play a former boyband star, so right off the bat, Power Ballad seems to be hitting all the right notes. The musical dramedy is the latest from John Carney — whose work regularly explores the connections that can be made through music and songwriting — and critics are mostly charmed by the leads' chemistry and the emotions the movie evokes.
Paul Rudd stars as Rick Power, the lead singer of a wedding band who gave up his dreams of being a rock star to start a family, and Nick Jonas as Danny Wilson, a boyband veteran who’s struggling to go solo. The two form an instant musical connection, which sours after Rick realizes Danny stole a song from him that he’d been working on for years. Ian Freer of Empire gives it 4 out of 5 stars. saying the lead actors are a delight together in this big-hearted film. In his Power Ballad review, Freer writes:
Angie Han of THR agrees the chemistry between the two leads is “immediate and easy and warm.” John Carney hits every emotional note and provides an in-universe hit song that’s bound to get stuck in your head. The film — like a good pop song, Han says — is “a little bit familiar, a little bit unexpected and utterly, thrillingly satisfying.” Han’s review of Power Ballad reads:
Christian Zilko of IndieWire gives it a B, calling it a “charming” addition to John Carney’s resume, even if disbelief must be suspended for some aspects of the plot. It’s worth it for what the director gets from Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd. Zilko continues:
Power Ballad didn’t win over every critic, however. Simon Abrams of AV Club gives it a C-, saying it’s hard to tell what the movie is about, beyond its “wispy platitudes.” Paul Rudd carries the movie despite an engaged Nick Jonas, the critic says, but there’s not a lot of character development. Abrams writes:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable agrees with other critics that Power Ballad is warm and silly with a big heart that will inspire many smiles and a few laughs, but it’s a far cry from the cinematic magic that John Carney has provided in the past. Puchko concludes:
Despite some critics wanting to dig a little deeper into the complicated relationship between our main characters, Power Ballad has struck a chord with those who caught an early showing, and it will premiere in wide release with a Certified Fresh 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Sarah El-Mahmoud can attest to the positive feedback, as the movie brought out a variety of emotions when she saw it.
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If you’re excited to see John Carney’s new movie or to experience Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas as musical frenemies, Power Ballad is in limited release now, going wide on Friday, June 5.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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