Callum Turner Shares The Sweet Moment That Made Him Fall In Love With Fiancée Dua Lipa

There’s a new rom-com coming on the 2025 movie schedule called Eternity, and it has us thinking a lot about what makes people fall in love. That's because it follows a woman named Joan as she enters the afterlife and has to choose to spend eternity with either her first love, Luke, or the man she spent most of her life with, Larry. Well, the cast of this movie – Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner – answered that question for us, with Turner specifically sharing the sweet moment that made him fall in love with Dua Lipa.

When CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic interviewed Eternity’s leading trio, she asked a question based on a moment in the upcoming A24 movie where Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Anna tells Miles Teller’s Larry that he needs to remind Elizabeth Olsen’s Joan why they fell in love in the first place. Olsen, Teller and Turner all recalled moments that made them fall for their respective partners, with the Masters of the Air star telling a little story about a kind moment his fiancée, Dua Lipa, had with her cousin:

Well, you know, there's so many moments. There was one moment where Dua [Lipa]’s little cousin was misbehaving, and she took her on her lap and she calmed her down. And there was something about that that made me fall deeper in that specific moment.

Well, that’s so incredibly sweet! Kind of like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement , Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s wedding plans have the internet abuzz as they root for the A-list couple.

Rumors that they were dating started in early 2024, and by early 2025, it was being reported that they were engaged. The “Levitating” singer confirmed their engagement in June during an interview with British Vogue , and every now and again, we get precious stories about her and Turner’s relationship. They also made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala , which you can see below, and they really do look so in love.

Going back to the actor’s story, I love that Callum Turner immediately thought of a moment where his partner was quick to calm down her young cousin. That’s adorable, and what makes it even cuter is how her fiancé reacted to it. It also gives us a glimpse into their lives as an ordinary couple.

However, the actor’s thoughts on what made him fall for Dua Lipa didn’t end with that story. He also spoke a bit more generally about how a significant other showing up for you, supporting you and keeping it real with you are all reasons to fall even more in love. He said:

It was… I remember that being – but there's loads of moments like that when someone shows up for you or they're there for you, or they say something that gives you the freedom to do what you want to do or, or tells you no, you know? And tells you that's not a good idea. That's also one of those moments. It’s every day. It’s a constant.

Well, they already were couple goals, and now they’re seriously couple goals! This whole explanation from Turner is incredibly thoughtful and charming, and when you mix that in with his and Dua Lipa’s already lovely love story, it feels like they’re living out the plot of a great rom-com .

Speaking of rom-coms, Eternity certainly has the potential to be great, and I cannot wait to see Turner and his co-stars go on this journey of love in the afterlife. You’ll be able to go on it too when the romantic comedy hits theaters on November 26.